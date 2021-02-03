Watch now: Jenks' Stephen Kittleman, Waylon Adams sign with Tulsa as PWOs

JENKS -- Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman and tight end Waylon Adams will continue their football careers together at the University of Tulsa.

Kittleman and Adams signed as preferred walk-ons during a ceremony Wednesday at Frank Herald Field House.

"It's always been a dream of ours to play at the University of Tulsa, but to add on top of that the decision they success they had last year, it was an easy decision for us," Kittleman said.

Adams added, "We’ve been really good friends for a long time and it's real cool we get to go four more years to the same college together."

Kittleman has been following the Golden Hurricane for more than a decade.

"I grew up watching them, so being able to play there is a dream come true," Kittleman said. "My favorite quarterbacks to watch there were Dane Evans and GJ Kinne. When Todd Graham was the (TU) coach, his son was one of my best friends so we’d go to practice all the time."

Kittleman, an All-World second team selection, chose TU over Drake, Dayton and Emporia State.