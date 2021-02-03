Watch Now: Jenks All-World finalist Jayden Patrick signs with Lindenwood

JENKS — Jayden Patrick is an All-World defensive player-of-the-year finalist as a cornerback and All-State selection as a wide receiver.
Patrick said Wednesday after signing with Lindenwood University during a ceremony at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House that his college future is on defense, although he hopes that his offensive skills could still be used occasionally.
"I'm going to be playing cornerback and probably safety, and I think I'm going to play special teams, too," said Patrick, who also was used as a kick returner and place-kick holder at Jenks. "I'm excited to see what my future holds."
Lindenwood, located just outside St. Louis, was attractive to Patrick in part because its coaching staff "reminded me of our coaching staff."
Patrick plans on medical-related studies with the goal of a career as a chiropractor.
