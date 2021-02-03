Watch Now: Jenks All-World finalist Grant Lohr follows father's path to `carry on the legacy' at Nebraska

JENKS — All-World finalist Grant Lohr is following in his father's footsteps to Nebraska.

On Wednesday, Lohr signed as a preferred walk-on with the Cornhuskers after receiving their offer on Tuesday night.

"It’s a big honor to play for the Cornhuskers, my dad played there and to carry on his legacy means the world to me," Lohr said. "Nothing in the world could beat that."

Lohr is an All-State selection just as his father, Jason, was at Jenks in 1997. He then played in 45 games as a defensive lineman at Nebraska from 1998-2003.

Wednesday brought back signing day memories from 1998 to Jason Lohr, who was at his son's ceremony at Frank Herald Field House.

"We were on the west end of the stadium in a small room," Jason Lohr said. "I remember sitting down and doing all that — it seems like it was just yesterday but now it's been over 20 years. Time flies and I don’t know where it went. You blink and it's over."

Grant Lohr, also a standout as a defensive back, was recruited as a running back by Nebraska. The Cornhuskers' running backs coach is former Northeastern A&M head coach Ryan Held.

At times the recruiting process was frustrating for the Lohrs, but it ended with a celebration.