Watch Now: Jackson Skipper leads Sapulpa to 5A boys semifinals; Ardmore stuns Memorial in OT

OWASSO — Jackson Skipper’s celebrating Thursday night was primarily limited to a slam dunk off Te’Zohn Taft’s backboard pass that served as an exclamation point late in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
“Taft’s my guy, we’ve been playing together since third or fourth grade, so as soon I saw him I knew what he was going to do,” Skipper said.
Skipper scored 24 points to lead the sixth-ranked Chieftains past No. 8 Coweta 73-58 for their first state tournament win since 1999.
“It feels great, we made history,” Skipper said. “But we’ve got two more (wins) to reach our end goal.”
Skipper and many of his teammates were helped by a previous state tournament experience in 2019, although for Skipper that came with Central before moving to Sapulpa last season.
“It helped me bring the intensity, the energy and be a leader,” Skipper said and then added, “because anything can happen in March.”
That was evident in Thursday’s opener as 18th-ranked Ardmore, fueled by 16-of-26 shooting on 3s, produced a 65-59 overtime upset over No. 2 Memorial, which won the previous three 5A state tournaments.
“I told them (before the game) we’d have to have 13 (3s) to win this game,” Ardmore coach Kyle Jessie said.
Ardmore (12-8) will face top-ranked Midwest City Carl Albert (20-4) in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Owasso High School, followed by Sapulpa (12-10) against No. 3 Lawton MacArthur (22-2) at 4 p.m. MacArthur defeated Shawnee 88-73 and Carl Albert advanced with a bye after Rogers’ withdrawal Wednesday due to COVID protocols.
Sapulpa coach Rickey Bruner played for the last Chieftains teams to reach the semifinals in 1997-99.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Bruner said. “They are great young men, tough, they never quit. I’m happy for them they get to experience this because I know how I felt as a player when we advanced. But we’re not satisfied, we want to be the first ones to win one (a state title).”
Bruner wasn’t surprised that Skipper, a 6-7 senior who averages 22 points, was keeping his celebrating at a minimum.
“He’s totally locked in,” Bruner said. “He’s locked in mentally, that’s the biggest adjustment — the mental side — he’s made since last year. He’s been unbelievable.”
Mason Dement and Brandon Niyah added 14 points each for Sapulpa. Niyah scored 11 in the first half to help the Chieftains take a 36-30 lead into intermission and they were never seriously threatened after halftime. Nine players scored for Sapulpa.
“We’ve been preaching all year we need everybody,” Bruner said. “It’s a fun group to coach, but Jackson Skipper is definitely our leader.”
Ardmore 65, Memorial 59, OT: Dion Brown scored 22 points, including the go-ahead trey with 1:19 left in overtime. Brown had six 3s and Jordyn Brown added 17 points with five 3s.
The Chargers’ streak of 10 consecutive state quarterfinal wins ended as they lost in the tournament’s opening round for the first time since 2004. Memorial had not lost any playoff game since the 2016 state final. Ardmore ended a streak of six consecutive quarterfinal losses with its first state win since 2005.
The Tigers’ last previous state quarterfinal was a 79-45 loss to Memorial in 2015 and it looked in the opening moments that Thursday’s game would have a similar result as the Chargers scored the first nine points and led 22-12 early in the second quarter. But sizzling 3-point shooting kept Ardmore in the game and ultimately led to the upset.
“We kind of start slow, but we’ve been there before and we know what we’ve got to do to get back and they answered,” Jessie said. “When we get rolling we’re tough.”
After Jordyn Brown’s 3 gave Ardmore its first lead at 37-36 late in the third quarter, the teams traded baskets for most of the remaining time. Memorial had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Ty Frierson’s 15-foot jumper narrowly missed and left the game tied at 53.
Bradyn Hubbard opened OT with a layup and his two free throws with 2:33 left gave Memorial a 57-56 lead. Ardmore’s Dakaree Scott answered on a jumper, but Frierson’s two free throws gave Memorial its last lead at 59-58 with 1:41 remaining. After Dion Brown’s go-ahead trey, he came up with a steal with 23 seconds left. Jordyn Brown and Dion Brown then each made two free throws to seal the outcome.
“We knew we would have to play really well against a tradition-rich program,” Jessie said. “We go into the game with nothing to lose. I told them it’s not a seven-game series, it’s just one game. It’s a great win for our community.”
Killian Spellman paced Memorial (17-4) with 15 points, including 10 in the first quarter, while Seth Pratt scored 14, including a 3 that gave the Chargers their last lead in regulation at 52-51 with 1:36 left. Frierson and Hubbard scored 13 each. Hubbard also had 11 rebounds. Memorial was only 3-of-15 on 3s.
“It was an unbelievable performance by Ardmore,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “They got their kids believing. They hit outside shots and we just weren’t tight enough on either end. I can learn from this and I will. I’m proud of our three seniors, we wouldn’t have got to the state tournament without their maturity.
“We’ve been so fortunate to be on the other end of so many games like that and tonight we didn’t do enough to be on the right side. All the credit goes to Ardmore. Thanks to Tulsa Public Schools and the OSSAA for allowing this season to happen, I’m glad our season ended because of the scoreboard and not because of things out of our control.“
Lawton MacArthur 88, Shawnee 73: Brandon Cowan (24) and Arzhonte Dallas (21) combined to score 43 of their 45 points after the first quarter as the Highlanders broke the game open in the second half en route to their 18th consecutive win and third state semifinal berth. Tanner Morris led No. 5 Shawnee (16-7) with 17 points, including three 3s.
Sapulpa 73, Coweta 58
Coweta 7 13 17 21 — 58
Sapulpa 14 22 17 20 — 73
Coweta (14-7): Ford 21, Mills 17, Starks 12, Doherty 6, Hall 2.
Sapulpa (12-10): Skipper 24, Dement 14, Niyah 14, Durant 6, Courtney 4, Taft 5, Altom 2, Edwards 2, Jones 2.
Ardmore 65, Memorial 59, OT
Ardmore 9 11 10 13 12 — 65
Memorial 18 8 15 12 6 — 59
Ardmore (12-8): D.Brown 22, J.Brown 17, Coleman 14, Scott 8, Jones 4.
Memorial (17-4): Spellman 15, Pratt 14, Frierson 13, Hubbard 13, Dixon 2, Lundy 2.
Lawton MacArthur 88, Shawnee 73
Shawnee 11 25 16 21 — 73
Lawton Mac 15 25 18 30 — 88
Shawnee (16-7): Morris 17, Willis 16, Orange 13, Evans 11, Maytubby 8, Shaw 4, Beavers 2, Hall 2.
Lawton MacArthur (22-2): Cowan 24, Dallas 21, Dawsey 19, Perry 12, Edwards 4, Molett 4, Poppe 2, Smith 2.
Photos: Memorial vs. Ardmore in 5A boys in state tournament
Photos: Coweta vs. Sapulpa in 5A boys state tournament