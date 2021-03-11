Watch Now: Jackson Skipper leads Sapulpa to 5A boys semifinals; Ardmore stuns Memorial in OT

“We knew we would have to play really well against a tradition-rich program,” Jessie said. “We go into the game with nothing to lose. I told them it’s not a seven-game series, it’s just one game. It’s a great win for our community.”

Killian Spellman paced Memorial (17-4) with 15 points, including 10 in the first quarter, while Seth Pratt scored 14, including a 3 that gave the Chargers their last lead in regulation at 52-51 with 1:36 left. Frierson and Hubbard scored 13 each. Hubbard also had 11 rebounds. Memorial was only 3-of-15 on 3s.

“It was an unbelievable performance by Ardmore,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “They got their kids believing. They hit outside shots and we just weren’t tight enough on either end. I can learn from this and I will. I’m proud of our three seniors, we wouldn’t have got to the state tournament without their maturity.

“We’ve been so fortunate to be on the other end of so many games like that and tonight we didn’t do enough to be on the right side. All the credit goes to Ardmore. Thanks to Tulsa Public Schools and the OSSAA for allowing this season to happen, I’m glad our season ended because of the scoreboard and not because of things out of our control.“