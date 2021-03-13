Watch Now: Jace Hollingshed leads Oklahoma Union's win over Howe in 2A boys final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Union coach Lee Ott believes his team “has flown under the radar all year.”

The fifth-ranked Cougars, however, are on everyone’s radar now after winning their first boys state basketball title, 64-54, over No. 7 Howe on Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena. They are the lowest-ranked team to win a boys state title this year.

Jace Hollingshed had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (25-2), who were in the state tournament for the first time since 2005, while Nate Collier produced 19 points and 13 rebounds.

“Off the charts,” Ott said to describe his emotions after winning the gold ball.

Brayden Oglesby scored 19 and Zayn Coggins added 18 for the Lions (23-5), who also were in their first state final.

Howe took its last lead, 17-16, on Eduardo Sanchez’s layup off a steal as the first quarter ended. However, those would be the Lions’ last points for the next 10 minutes of game time. Oklahoma Union shut out Howe 13-0 in the second quarter, with Hollingshed scoring eight points, to carry a 29-17 lead into intermission.