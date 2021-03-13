Watch Now: Jace Hollingshed leads Oklahoma Union's win over Howe in 2A boys final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Union coach Lee Ott believes his team “has flown under the radar all year.”
The fifth-ranked Cougars, however, are on everyone’s radar now after winning their first boys state basketball title, 64-54, over No. 7 Howe on Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena. They are the lowest-ranked team to win a boys state title this year.
Jace Hollingshed had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (25-2), who were in the state tournament for the first time since 2005, while Nate Collier produced 19 points and 13 rebounds.
“Off the charts,” Ott said to describe his emotions after winning the gold ball.
Brayden Oglesby scored 19 and Zayn Coggins added 18 for the Lions (23-5), who also were in their first state final.
Howe took its last lead, 17-16, on Eduardo Sanchez’s layup off a steal as the first quarter ended. However, those would be the Lions’ last points for the next 10 minutes of game time. Oklahoma Union shut out Howe 13-0 in the second quarter, with Hollingshed scoring eight points, to carry a 29-17 lead into intermission.
Jace Hollingshed said about the difference defensively between the first two quarters, “We gapped out too much in the first quarter — they had wide-open driving lanes in the paint and they got a lot of easy shots. In the second quarter, we kind of closed the lane off and made them shoot some tough 3s."
Ott added, “Defense has been big for us all year. There have been several times we haven’t allowed any points in a quarter.”
Ott is the stepfather to Hollingshed and his brother, Kade, a junior starter who had six points.
Howe scored the first six points of the third quarter, but never cut the Cougars’ lead under six the rest of the game.
Jace Hollingshed, a 6-2 senior, scored 11 points in the second half to help the Cougars maintain control.
He said about winning the gold ball, “There’s some things in life you just get so high you can’t explain it, it’s something I can’t explain, it’s awesome,”
Okla. Union 64, Howe 54
Okla. Union;16;13;15;20;--;64
Howe;17;0;16;21;--;54
Okla. Union (25-2): J.Hollingshed 23, Collier 19, Ellis 8, Auer 6, K.Hollingshed 6, Nash 2,
Howe (23-5): Oglesby 19, Z.Coggins 18, Sanchez 9, Lynn 8.