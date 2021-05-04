Watch Now: High school update: A fast and furious two weeks and one Dylan Bundy comparison

Related content links:
From 2016: Guerin Emig: Before he goes to play for Bob Stoops, Union's Tre Brown will try to break his heart
Do me a favor and tell an old teacher what they meant to you. Forty-three years later, I got to tell Coach Crosby how much joy he brought me.
Spencer, who coached Rams baseball in 1971-82, died Wednesday at the age of 75.
Comets earned the right to host in the postseason by finishing second in their district, but do not have lights at their diamond.
The five inductees combine for more than 3,800 wins with almost 200 years of coaching experience.
Scored four goals and three assists in the last two games, both big wins over district opponents (Muskogee and Enid) in limited action.
It might be the longest at-bat seen at any level of baseball this season. And it might never end.
Cardinals outscored district opponents by a combined 65-0
Tied with several athletes for second-highest high jump mark in the state this season.
Posted 3-under, two-round total of 141 in high winds to win Bartlesville Bruin Invitational.
Edmond North is still the team to beat. The Huskies are winning everything in sight and they’ve been doing so for a long time.
