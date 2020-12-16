Watch now: High school football -- Owasso's Dillon Gilbert signs with Air Force

OWASSO -- Owasso coach Bill Blankenship describes offensive tackle Dillon Gilbert as "a late bloomer."
Gilbert didn't see much varsity action until his junior season, but quickly developed into a major college prospect. On Wednesday, he signed with Air Force.
"Dillon became a great player," Blankenship said. "Dillon was our off-season leader and captain and he's the example (Owasso strength and conditioning) Coach (Jordan) Johnson uses all the time to what you can do if you put your mind to it in the weight room."
Gilbert, 6-4 and 285 pounds, helped the Rams win the Class 6AI state title in 2019 and reach the semifinals in 2020.
"Going into my junior year I started realizing I had a chance (to play major college football) and obviously it came to fruition," Gilbert said after Wednsday's signing ceremony at the Owasso athletic offices. "Work work work, that’s all you can do is keep working out."
Although the pandemic has kept him from visiting the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Gilbert is confident in his decision.
"I had a couple offers before Air Force, but once I got that one I kind of deep down knew that’s where I wanted to go," Gilbert said. "Getting to know the coaches and getting to see the campus virtually, I think that’s just going to be the best place for me.
"This morning I woke up and signed the paper and sent it off. Other than that it was the same old, same old. I was a little nervous last night, obviously it’s a big deal, but it's what I want to do so I'm not too nervous about it."
Owasso teammate Emaud Triplett signed with Army.
"I think its awesome, I'm really happy Emaud decided to choose Army," Gilbert said. "I think it's probably the best thing for him like Air Force is the best thing for me.”
