Watch Now: Former ORU teammates Caleb Green, Josh Atkinson enter together into TPS Athletics Hall of Fame

Former Oral Roberts University basketball teammates Caleb Green and Josh Atkinson reunited on Thursday when they were inducted into the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.

Atkinson was a redshirt senior and captain while Green was a freshman on ORU’s 2003-04 team.

“It is an honor; for us to go in together is fun,” Atkinson said. “My senior year it was fun playing with Caleb. He was a phenomenal player; we played an inside-out game that was good.”

All 13 of the 2022 inductees were honored during the 10th annual banquet at the DoubleTree Tulsa Warren Place after this year’s class visited the TPS Athletics Office earlier in the day for a press conference.

After leading Memorial to a state title and being the Tulsa World’s state player of the year in 2003, Green became one of the all-time scoring leaders in ORU history with 2,503 points. In 128 college games, he averaged 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds, and played on two NCAA Tournament teams.

Green went on to play pro basketball overseas for 13 years.

“It was definitely an experience and makes you open to life, understanding new ways and thinking,” Green said. “You learned to play with different coaches, different people and a different way of living, but you still had to play basketball at a high level.”

It was an experience that Green never imagined while he was at Memorial.

“I was just trying to get on the court my junior year,” Green said with a laugh.

Atkinson, a 1999 East Central graduate, enjoyed a preview of the success he would enjoy at ORU when he was the leading scorer at the 1998 Tournament of Champions at Mabee Center — one of his favorite high school memories. He scored 1,061 points in 110 career games at ORU and was an all-conference academic selection four times.

On Thursday, Atkinson also had a reunion with Mick Wilson, who is the TPS athletic director.

“It is almost full circle for both of us,” Atkinson said. “He was my coach my senior year in high school; we had a good senior year, he was a great coach to coach us.”

Atkinson and Green are entrepreneurs, owning their own businesses and living in Tulsa.

“I’m trying to make money the regular-people way now after being out of hoops,” Green said.

Also reunited at the HOF banquet were inductees Tom Maxwell and John Hammond, who were athletes at the University of Oklahoma together during the 1960s.

Maxwell, before becoming Flintco’s President and CEO, was an infielder on two state championship baseball teams for Webster and was a team captain.

“It’s a real honor; it feels very special,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell was a teammate of earlier TPS HOF inductees Richard Calmus and Carl Morton, who pitched in the major leagues. Their coach, Gene Shell, also is in the TPS HOF.

“At our games, half of those in the stands were scouts to see Morton and Calmus,” Maxwell said. “I got some attention just because of those guys.”

Hammond earned All-State honors in football and basketball. In the 1962 All-State football game, he played both ways as a quarterback and cornerback, and was the offensive MVP.

“High school was real enjoyable, and it’s nice to be reminded of all that,” Hammond said.

Other inductees were Edison’s Adele Lukken Peterson, McLain’s Jamilah O’Neal-Carter, Hale’s Leah Hope Taber, Central’s Perry Moss, Webster’s Grady Peninger, Rogers’ Bob Brumble and Allen Mullinax, and Booker T. Washington’s Robert Mayes Sr. and Shardell Johnson. Moss, Brumble and Mayes were inducted posthumously.

Johnson, who led the Hornets to a state volleyball title in 1976, was at BTW while Mayes coached there and was assistant principal.

“I’m pretty excited about it, I’m still trying to absorb it all,” said Johnson, who lives in Georgia. “I’m most proud of representing women athletes.”

Mayes helped BTW win five state football titles as an assistant before becoming head coach for one year. His son, Reggie, represented him and said his father was a mentor to many, “a father to the fatherless.”

Hope Taber, a 2005 Hale graduate, earned All-State honors in soccer and basketball, and was all-district in softball at Hale. She played soccer for four seasons at Oklahoma State, where she helped the Cowgirls reach the NCAA Tournament’s second round in 2006, ’07 and ’08. She still remains involved somewhat in sports as the BOK Center’s senior business development manager.

“I’m so excited, it is such an honor,” Hope Taber said. “I’m super grateful to Tulsa Public Schools for setting me up for success to play soccer at Oklahoma State.”

Brumble’s son Marc described his father, a college standout at Tulsa in the late 1950s, as “a Steve Owens-type running back,” and a “tough guy, a grinder.”

It was announced at the banquet that the 2023 TPS Athletics Golf Tournament will be played at Southern Hills. The 2022 tournament is at 1:30 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Golf Course. Proceeds go to the Legends Foundation (501c3) to support and enhance TPS athletic programs.

