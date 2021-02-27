Watch now: Depth carries Bishop Kelley past Edison for 5A regional title

Bishop Kelley's outstanding depth that makes it a state title contender was very evident during the Class 5A regional tournament.

Despite playing without Northeastern State signee and leading scorer Jake Gendron, the fourth-ranked Comets prevailed in the regional, capped by a 66-60 victory over visiting No. 14 Edison in the final Saturday night.

"Jake is huge for everything we do," Kelley coach Jordan Nagel said. "We have 10 seniors on this team, and we talk about how deep we are, and how, under pressure, we can still handle it no matter who's on the floor. Missing Jake the last two nights has been critical; other guys have had to step up, and they really have."

Collin Morrison had 17 points, Michael Bomprezzi scored 15 with five 3s and Matthew Plaisance added 14 for the Comets.

Kelley (13-5), which defeated McAlester 82-49 in the regional opener, has two chances for the one win it needs to qualify for state as it advances to meet Sapulpa in an area final Friday. The Comets expect that Gendron, after missing the regional with a knee injury, will be ready for the area tournament. Edison (8-9) will face Tahlequah in an elimination game Friday.

Kelley avenged a loss to the Eagles in last year's regional final at Edison.