Watch now: Depth carries Bishop Kelley past Edison for 5A regional title

Bishop Kelley's outstanding depth that makes it a state title contender was very evident during the Class 5A regional tournament.
Despite playing without Northeastern State signee and leading scorer Jake Gendron, the fourth-ranked Comets prevailed in the regional, capped by a 66-60 victory over visiting No. 14 Edison in the final Saturday night.
"Jake is huge for everything we do," Kelley coach Jordan Nagel said. "We have 10 seniors on this team, and we talk about how deep we are, and how, under pressure, we can still handle it no matter who's on the floor. Missing Jake the last two nights has been critical; other guys have had to step up, and they really have."
Collin Morrison had 17 points, Michael Bomprezzi scored 15 with five 3s and Matthew Plaisance added 14 for the Comets.
Kelley (13-5), which defeated McAlester 82-49 in the regional opener, has two chances for the one win it needs to qualify for state as it advances to meet Sapulpa in an area final Friday. The Comets expect that Gendron, after missing the regional with a knee injury, will be ready for the area tournament. Edison (8-9) will face Tahlequah in an elimination game Friday.
Kelley avenged a loss to the Eagles in last year's regional final at Edison.
"I was joking with (Edison) Coach (Michael) Parish earlier, `Do you want to make this a tradition?,'" Nagel said. "Because last year we went to their place and we had an all-out war. I said, `Let's just keep doing this every year.' And he said, `No, I'd rather play somebody else.' Me too.
"Kudos to Edison, I told our team in the locker room that any time you play a Michael Parish-coached team that you're going to have super high energy from the coaching staff to the last guy on the bench, there's no quit in that basketball team. We knew it was going to be 32 minutes of just all-out war. We take a lead early, then they answer because they aren't going away."
Kelley led for most of the game, but Edison's Luke Parish sank a 3 as the third quarter ended to give the Eagles a 40-39 advantage. After Plaisance and Edison's Iman Oates traded baskets to open the fourth, Bomprezzi sank two 3s during a decisive 8-0 run for a 49-42 lead and the Comets were never caught.
Parish's 3-point play cut Edison's deficit to 51-48 midway through the fourth, but Kelley's Reid Williams answered with a 3 and the Comets' lead was never again less than four.
Parish led Edison with 24 points, including five 3s, and Oates scored 15.
The game played out remarkably similar to Kelley's 66-58 win over Edison in the Port City Classic quarterfinals Jan. 21. In that game, Kelley led by one early in the fourth quarter before Gendron took over with 11 of his 20 points down the stretch. This time it was the 6-foot-7 Morrison, an Army football commit, who led in the fourth with eight points as six Comets scored over the final eight minutes.
"Our guys don't get rattled," Nagel said.
Bishop Kelley 66, Edison 60
Edison;11;12;17;20;--;60
Kelley;16;14;9;27;--;66
Edison (8-9): Parish 24, Oates 15, Williams 11, Overton-Tobie 6, Bryce Spencer 4.
Kelley (13-5): Morrison 17, Bomprezzi 15, Plainsance 14, Wallace 9, Roy 4, Wormell 4, Williams 3.
