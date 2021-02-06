Watch now: Chase Martin, Ben Averitt lead Jenks past Webster

JENKS -- In a matchup between two of the Tulsa area's elite guards, Chase Martin outdueled Anthony Pritchard and that was a key factor in Class 6A No. 10 Jenks' 70-50 win over 4A No. 3 Webster on Saturday night at Frank Herald Field House.
Martin scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Trojans break the game open after it was tied at 26 at halftime. He also held Pritchard, who fouled out with 3:25 left, to 17 points -- seven below his season average.
"He's a great player and I definitely looked forward to matching up with him, I took that to heart," Martin said. "And holding him under 20 was a big goal for me."
Jenks coach Clay Martin said about his son's performance, "Chase hustled and that's what I love about Chase. He scored well tonight, but even when he doesn't score well he gets double-digit rebounds, assists, all those things. Not all scorers can do that. I thought he had a really good overall game tonight."
Martin outscored Pritchard 11-2 in the pivotal third quarter. The Trojans had a 10-0 run early in the period to take a 43-33 lead and steadily increased their advantage. Jenks scored 27 in the third.
Third quarters had not gone well recently for Jenks until Saturday.
"We had a great third quarter," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "We had been giving Webster too many second chances (offensive rebounds in the first half) so I was very pleased that we nestled down and played like we wanted to play."
Ben Averitt was the leading scorer with 19 points for the Trojans (11-4), who have won nine of their last 10. Isaiah Sanders had 14 points with four 3s for Webster (11-5).
Jenks came back after the Warriors jumped to an 11-2 lead.
"We weren't locked down early," Chase Martin said. "Mentally we've got to be better than that at the start, but our guys did a tremendous job of getting locked in, in the second half."
Jenks 70, Webster 50
Webster 14 12 14 10 — 50
Jenks 9 17 27 17 — 70
Webster (11-5): Pritchard 17, Sanders 14, Barnes 11, Taylor 5, Davis 3.
Jenks (11-4); Averitt 19, Martin 18, Tata 9, Diarra 6, Golightly 6, Smith 4, Cooper 3, Kittleman 3, Wilkins 2.