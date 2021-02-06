Watch now: Chase Martin, Ben Averitt lead Jenks past Webster

JENKS -- In a matchup between two of the Tulsa area's elite guards, Chase Martin outdueled Anthony Pritchard and that was a key factor in Class 6A No. 10 Jenks' 70-50 win over 4A No. 3 Webster on Saturday night at Frank Herald Field House.

Martin scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Trojans break the game open after it was tied at 26 at halftime. He also held Pritchard, who fouled out with 3:25 left, to 17 points -- seven below his season average.

"He's a great player and I definitely looked forward to matching up with him, I took that to heart," Martin said. "And holding him under 20 was a big goal for me."

Jenks coach Clay Martin said about his son's performance, "Chase hustled and that's what I love about Chase. He scored well tonight, but even when he doesn't score well he gets double-digit rebounds, assists, all those things. Not all scorers can do that. I thought he had a really good overall game tonight."

Martin outscored Pritchard 11-2 in the pivotal third quarter. The Trojans had a 10-0 run early in the period to take a 43-33 lead and steadily increased their advantage. Jenks scored 27 in the third.

Third quarters had not gone well recently for Jenks until Saturday.