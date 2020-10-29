Watch Now: Ceremony for `Coach Mike Mims Place' honors former BTW, OU basketball coach

"When you look at that career what you see is a person who dedicated his life to development of young people and building great young people to go on and do great things in their communities themselves," Bynum said.

Wayman Tisdale's widow, Regina Tisdale, spoke at the ceremony and said Mims was "like a second father to Wayman."

For Mims, the most important thing in his coaching career "was the great, rewarding relationships I had with players and so many people. And I want to add that my whole family graduated from Booker T. Washington."

Mims, 74, who retired from Tulsa Public Schools as a BTW assistant principal in 2015, has been involved in education for more than 50 years. He now works for Oklahoma Driving School and insists he is still teaching — driving and other things.

“I say a lot of prayers when I get in a car because you never know what a kid is going through when he gets behind the wheel,” Mims said.

Mims also acts as a mentor with the kids he teaches. He drives with each student in four 90-minute sessions “and they tell me almost everything. There are no filters. I’m constantly talking and encouraging them."

Mike Brown, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.

