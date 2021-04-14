Watch Now: Bryce Thompson on transferring from KU: 'It was time for a change'

“We’ve still got to think about everything and play out the options and see what’s the best fit and go from there,” he said. “I’ll talk to my dad and my mom and we’ll just go off the pros and cons of each school and determine where is the best destination.”

Asked whether he has any frontrunners or a short list of schools he’s considering, Thompson said: “It’s wide open right now. I’ve got a lot of coaches and people calling, so it’s really wide open. I’m just kind of weighing all my options with my family and trying to make the best decision moving forward.”

A frequently mentioned possibility is his parents’ alma mater. TU, which coveted Thompson out of high school, has never signed a five-star player.

“I wouldn’t say that (family connection) puts them ahead,” he said. “I had a relationship with KU and that didn’t turn out as well (as I hoped). I definitely have a good relationship with coach (Frank) Haith and coach Shea (Seals) and the whole staff, but I don’t know that I can necessarily put them above anybody else because of that.”

The other hometown school is Oral Roberts, which is coming off a Sweet Sixteen appearance and is the landing spot for Thompson’s high school teammate Trey Phipps after transferring from Oklahoma.