Watch Now: Bill Haisten: ‘Perfect for me’ – Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen chooses Notre Dame

BIXBY — As a 5-year-old, and on several occasions each week, Parker Friedrichsen would be in a small, private Bixby gym to get basketball instruction from former Oklahoma player Don Calvert.

Friedrichsen is a right-handed player. Even at that age, recalls Parker’s mom Jana Friedrichsen, “he was making left-handed layups like no other kid at 5 years old. He could shoot the ball like no one else at that age.”

Always armed with skills and a way-above-average ability to score, and now outfitted with attention-commanding physical stats like a height of 6-foot-4 and a wingspan of 6-foot-7, Parker Friedrichsen over the past year has become a hot recruit.

Before the start of Tuesday’s announcement event, which was streamed live on 247 Sports’ YouTube channel, Friedrichsen’s destination finalists were Davidson (Steph Curry’s alma mater), Nebraska and Notre Dame.

Six minutes into the presentation, the Bixby senior stood and removed his jacket, revealing with a long-sleeved “IRISH” T-shirt that his choice is Notre Dame.

“With Notre Dame, you get the best of both worlds — an education and playing in a big-time conference (the Atlantic Coast Conference),” he explained to the 247 Sports host and a live audience of about 60 teammates, family members and friends.

“I want to play in the NCAA Tournament,” Friedrichsen continued. “(The Fighting Irish) have a great track record of doing that. It’s a great campus. Prestigious.

“Everything aligned. It’s perfect for me.”

Friedrichsen decommitted from Oklahoma State in May.

“Ultimately, I made (that) decision a little too early,” he explained. “I had the whole summer to play and prove myself.”

During the summer, Friedrichsen played in national AAU tournaments with a Kansas City Run squad. As he averaged 27.8 points as a Bixby junior, and as he performed well on the AAU summer circuit, Friedrichsen became a priority target for Notre Dame coach Mike Brey.

Friedrichsen visited the Notre Dame campus on Aug. 26-28. A Fighting Irish scholarship offer preceded that trip — but not by much. Only about a month before, Brey had become a serious player in the Friedrichsen process.

While his Notre Dame relationship is only two months old, Friendrichsen says “it’s a strong one.”

Friedrichsen says he will sign with Notre Dame on Nov. 9, when a one-week early signing period begins. Irish assistant coach Anthony Solomon “did a great job of selling that program to Parker,” Bixby coach Lance Kight said.

Brey visited Bixby on Sept. 12, spending the afternoon with Friedrichsen.

Kight remembers Brey’s message that day: “This kid can play in my backcourt (as a freshman). He’s a playmaker. I’ve had a lot of success with guys like him over the last 20 years.”

Nebraska was strongly considered because the Friedrichsens have relatives and a history in Nebraska. Parker’s dad, Sam Friedrichsen, is a Nebraska native who played college golf at Midland Lutheran near Omaha.

The Friedrichsen kids have attended Bixby schools since kindergarten. Parker’s twin brothers Luke and Nick are Bixby juniors and also play basketball. They have a ninth-grade sister — Emme — who is a Spartan softball athlete.

During the Bixby 2022 varsity golf season, Nick carried the No. 1 bag for the Spartans. Parker was Bixby’s No. 2 player and Luke the No. 3.

In 12 games last season, Parker Friedrichsen scored at least 30 points. In two games, he reached the 40-point mark. Kight can talk all day about Friedrichsen’s ability to fill a stat sheet, and so can opposing coaches.

Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace: “(Friedrichsen) shoots it so well that you can’t relax. He’s smart on how to get into his shot and he does a great job of creating space to get the shot off.”

Union’s Rudy Garcia: “He is a high-level scorer (and) makes it hard on defenses with his ability to shoot it with great range. He can score at all levels. You cannot take plays off when you are playing against him.”

Booker T. Washington’s Eli Brown III: “Parker is a really special player. He can beat you in a variety of ways: off the bounce and with the catch-and-shoot, and he has the ability to make tough shots. His length and understanding of the game give him an added bonus.”

Among current Oklahoma basketball seniors, 247 Sports ranks Friedrichsen as the No. 2 prospect. At No. 1 is Del City’s Brandon Garrison, who is committed to OSU.

“I think (Friedrichsen) is just scratching the surface of what he can be down the road,” said Eric Bossi, a 247 Sports recruiting analyst. “We see a guy who has the potential to significantly outplay his ranking, and certainly could rise during his senior year.”

Friedrichsen said his “circle of support” centers on his mom (“I don’t think she’s ever missed a game”) and dad (my biggest supporter”).

As the 247 Sports stream ended, Friedrichsen thanked everyone for coming and remembered one additional and very important revelation: that special-occasion cookies were being served. When he grabbed one for himself, it was green and cut in the shape of a Notre Dame shamrock.