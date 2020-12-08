Watch Now: Bill Haisten: As unbeaten Dutch plays for a title, the Holland Hall plan worked to perfection

During 49 years of Southwest Preparatory Conference membership, there were for the Dutch an all-sports total of 85 championships and countless miles of bus travel to Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Oklahoma City.

At the end of the 2014-15 school calendar, it was calculated that then-Dutch senior T.J. Cooks had logged more than 6,000 bus miles as a multi-sport athlete.

Holland Hall flourished in the SPC, but within the Tulsa area, there wasn’t the acclaim for Dutch success that there would be when other private schools like Metro Christian, Cascia Hall, Lincoln Christian and Victory Christian would get championships.

If the Dutch prevailed in a big game played in Texas, it would be celebrated by the Holland Hall people but otherwise didn’t generate much in the way of local recognition.

With the start of the 2016 football season, Holland Hall had become a member of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and would compete for titles.

As athletic director Steve Heldebrand, football coach Tag Gross, administrators, students, parents and alumni agreed that a move to the OSSAA would enhance the profile of Dutch athletics, there was a movement that crests with Friday night’s Class 3A championship game in Edmond.