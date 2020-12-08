Watch Now: Bill Haisten: As unbeaten Dutch plays for a title, the Holland Hall plan worked to perfection

During 49 years of Southwest Preparatory Conference membership, there were for the Dutch an all-sports total of 85 championships and countless miles of bus travel to Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Oklahoma City.
At the end of the 2014-15 school calendar, it was calculated that then-Dutch senior T.J. Cooks had logged more than 6,000 bus miles as a multi-sport athlete.
Holland Hall flourished in the SPC, but within the Tulsa area, there wasn’t the acclaim for Dutch success that there would be when other private schools like Metro Christian, Cascia Hall, Lincoln Christian and Victory Christian would get championships.
If the Dutch prevailed in a big game played in Texas, it would be celebrated by the Holland Hall people but otherwise didn’t generate much in the way of local recognition.
With the start of the 2016 football season, Holland Hall had become a member of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and would compete for titles.
As athletic director Steve Heldebrand, football coach Tag Gross, administrators, students, parents and alumni agreed that a move to the OSSAA would enhance the profile of Dutch athletics, there was a movement that crests with Friday night’s Class 3A championship game in Edmond.
The Holland Hall plan has worked to perfection. In the 99th year of the school’s existence and in the 55th year since the development of a full-fledged football program, the Dutch is involved in as compelling a match-up as you could ever see.
The second-ranked, unbeaten Dutch is matched with the top-ranked, unbeaten, defending champion Lincoln Christian Bulldogs.
Fred Utter’s relationship with Holland Hall began in 1981. A former Oklahoma State basketball athlete, he for 32 years was Holland Hall’s assistant athletic director and the overseer of the middle school basketball program. His son Jeff Utter was a Holland Hall football star who became a University of Tulsa wide receiver. Fred’s daughter Christy Utter was a Holland field hockey star who at North Carolina was an All-ACC performer and a two-time national champion.
Today, Fred Utter’s grandson -- Jeff’s son Braxton -- is a junior tight end for the Dutch. Fred Utter qualifies as a Holland Hall expert, and he states emphatically that this 2020 Dutch football squad is “by far” the best in school history.
Gross is a former Dutch quarterback and a former Jenks assistant who won five state titles with the Trojans. His 21st Holland Hall team includes a 937-yard rusher (Zane Woodham), a 729-yard receiver (Marc Gouldsby) and a six-interception safety (Ethan Roush).
You’ve got to have stars to win state, and Holland Hall has the ideal combination of a certifiably great high school player (Owen Ostroski) on the edge of the defense and a veteran, smart, productive quarterback (Wallace Clark) who has signed with OU to play baseball.
A senior end, Ostroski has an 11-game total of 85 tackles and 14 sacks. My favorite stat of the whole season: at 245 pounds, he also has blocked three punts.
“Owen frees everybody up on defense,” Gross said. “He’s just dominant. Really harasses (opposing) quarterbacks. You can see the fear. They’re aware of where he is at all times.”
The son of TU’s most recent All-American (Jerry Ostroski in 1991), Owen Ostroski would be a popular and impactful presence on the Golden Hurricane roster. Inexplicably, however, he didn’t receive a TU scholarship offer until a few weeks ago.
The offer was extended after Ostroski had announced his commitment to the Army Black Knights.
In a 3A semifinal witnessed by a big crowd at Holland Hall’s Hardesty Field, the Dutch had four touchdowns erased by penalties and still recorded a 49-14 blowout of Stigler.
Ostroski, teammates, classmates and the entire Holland Hall community celebrated this unprecedented trip to an Oklahoma football championship platform.
“Right when last season ended, we knew we had an absurd amount of talent coming back,” Ostroski said. “After the Cascia game (a 49-0 victory over Cascia Hall in September), that’s when we were like, ‘This is it. This is our moment.’ ”
