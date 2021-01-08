Watch Now: Bill Haisten: Acknowledging ‘the magnitude of the job,’ Josh Blankenship takes over at Broken Arrow

“What we’ve talked about already is how much fun it would be before the game – the build-up and everything,” Bill Blankenship said. “Neither of us wants to think about the postgame handshake. Neither one of us would ever do less than the absolute best for our kids, and that means trying to win the game.

“The Patriot Bowl is fun. What worries me a little is if we see each other in the playoffs.”

The Broken Arrow search for a new coach was fronted by Chuck Perry, the school district’s associate superintendent of student services, and athletic director Steve Dunn.

Of course, there were tons of applicants. Josh Blankenship did not apply. While aware of the Broken Arrow opening, he was occupied with the management of an Adams State program that didn’t have a 2020 fall season because of the coronavirus.

Shortly before Christmas, it was suggested to Perry that Josh Blankenship might be an interesting option. Perry is a former Union soccer coach and athletic director whose friendship with Bill Blankenship dates to the ’90s. Perry was the Union AD when Josh was the offensive coordinator for state title teams.