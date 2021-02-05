Watch now: Ben Averitt's big night helps Jenks avenge loss to Bixby

BIXBY — Two months have made a big difference for Jenks’ boys basketball team.
After losing by six to Bixby in early December, Jenks produced a 28-point turnaround Friday night. Ben Averitt had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Class 6A No. 10 Trojans to a 79-57 victory on No. 13 Bixby’s Senior Night in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup at Whitey Ford Sports Complex.
“That last time, we didn’t have Stephen Kittleman, and that helps a lot,” Averitt said, referring to the Trojans’ senior point guard who was the quarterback for Jenks’ win in the Class 6AI state football final a few days earlier.
Gaining a split in the season series with Bixby was big for Jenks as the 6A playoff seedings are determined Monday. Jenks (10-4, 5-3) has won eight of its past nine. The Trojans have come a long way since their 64-58 loss to Bixby.
“We’re a better team (now),” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “We played them Game 2 and starting two sophomores, not a lot of experience, hadn’t been in the heat so much. Now we’re half-a-season along so experience has really helped us.”
Averitt has been a consistent inside presence all season for the Trojans and he took advantage of the Spartans not really having anyone who could match up against him physically.
“Ben is always around the rim,” Martin said. “He really gets to reap with matchups and he finishes. He is really a trump card for us down low.”
Averitt, a 6-5 junior, had 14 points, including several layups, in the first half to spark Jenks to a 42-21 lead going into intermission.
“We were just aggressive tonight, we handled and broke the traps for layup opportunities,” Martin said. “I was really impressed by our guys’ mental toughness early, especially on the road.”
Bixby used a 9-0 run early in the second half to help cut its deficit to 46-39 before Averitt answered with a basket, assisted by Kittleman, and two free throws that helped repel the Spartans’ comeback bid. Averitt was 8-of-10 on free throws.
“We knew they were going to come out shooting 3s and get hot, but we had to weather the storm,” Averitt said. “Not the best second half, but we did OK.”
Jenks’ Chase Martin scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help ensure the victory. Bixby senior Xavier Glenn scored 26 points — 13 in each half. Parker Friedrichsen was held to 15 points — 10 below his season average for the Spartans (10-5, 4-4), who lost their fourth in a row.
“I thought we were locked in defensively from the get-go,” Clay Martin said. “Our goal was to not let Parker get open early — he is so good and shoots the ball so well, especially in transition. He tends to get lost in transition. I thought our guys did a really good job of trying to find him.”
Jenks bounced back in its first game after losing 61-50 last Saturday at Broken Arrow.
“We had to learn from the loss,” Averitt said. “We’re learning as a team and jelling.”
Bixby 66, Jenks 24 (girls): Gracy Wernli scored 14 points and Kate Bradley added 10 as sixth-ranked Bixby (14-4, 8-1) won its sixth in a row and completed a two-game season series sweep over No. 20 Jenks (6-11, 2-6). Wernli and Bradley combined for 22 points with four 3s in the first half as Bixby raced to a 37-7 lead. Kiara Brown paced Jenks with nine points.
Jenks 79, Bixby 57
Jenks 25 17 13 24 — 79
Bixby 12 9 23 13 — 57
Jenks (10-4): Averitt 26, Martin 15, Golightly 9, Kittleman 8, Tata 8, Smith 6, Wilkins 6, Diarra 1.
Bixby (10-5): Glenn 26, Friedrichsen 15, Weaver 6, Loney 4, Madden 4, Hasz 2.
Bixby 66, Jenks 24 (girls)
Jenks 4 3 9 3 — 24
Bixby 13 24 15 14 — 66
Jenks (6-11): Brown 9, Aeschleman 5, Robinson 5, Robertson 2, Williams 2, Simpson 1.
Bixby (14-4): Wernli 14, Bradley 10, Baldwin 9, Mays 8, Mayes 8, Nielsen 6, Prince 4, Daniel 4, Scott 3.