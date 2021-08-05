Watch now: Barry Lewis: World's state POYs announced; Fall Photo Day set

Last summer, Brennan Presley was named the Tulsa World's All-State football player of the year after also winning an All-World POY honor.
Presley, a Bixby graduate now with Oklahoma State, predicted his younger brother, Braylin, could also win those awards someday.
It's only a year later and Brennan's prediction has come true. Braylin Presley, who was honored as the All-World offensive player of the year in June, is the World's football state POY — a rare honor for a junior. He's the first non-senior to win the award since Locust Grove's Mason Fine in 2014.
The Presleys are the first brother combination to win the state award since Mike and Cale Gundy in the 1980s.
Presley was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver. He had 222 carries for 1,744 yards and 57 catches for 727 yards. He had 37 touchdowns overall, including two on punt returns. During his first three seasons, he has 5,494 all-purpose yards and 77 TDs.
"Braylin had a breakout season in 2020," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He was stronger, and a step faster. We saw him make some amazing plays that we attribute to his work in the weight room and on the track."
Every time the Spartans needed a big play on offense, Presley delivered. He racked up 413 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns against Booker T. Washington in an ESPN game. During the 6AII state final, he rushed for 218 yards and a TD in a 17-14 win over Choctaw.
Basketball POYs named
A pair of University of Oklahoma signees, Kingfisher's Bijan Cortes and Norman's Kelbie Washington, are the World's state basketball player of the year winners.
Cortes, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals to help the Yellowjackets win the 4A state title. He was the World's 4A all-state tournament MVP selection after scoring 56 points in three games. Heritage Hall's Trey Alexander, a Creighton signee, was the runner-up.
The winner of the award was decided in the fourth quarter of the 4A state final as Cortes scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of a 48-40 win over Heritage Hall. Cortes had career totals of 111 games, 1,800 points, 581 assists, 483 rebounds, 219 steals and 85 blocks. He had a career record of 107-4 as he helped Kingfisher win the 2019 state title and reach the 2018 4A final.
The 5-6 Washington helped lead the Tigers to a 66-8 record and two Class 6A state titles the past three years, plus 2020’s No. 1 ranking before COVID canceled the state tournament. She took over the 6A final against Bixby by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter and was the tournament MVP. In 100 career games, she had 1,283 points, 428 rebounds, 451 assists and 433 steals.
Chouteau hires Clarke
Kelly Clarke, who led Verdigris to the Class 3A state basketball title in 2008, has ended his two-year retirement. Clarke will coach Chouteau's boys program where he will be reunited with James Bridges, who was an assistant for him at Verdigris.
Clarke, 64, succeeds Travis Wheeler, who is now the Inola girls coach. Wheeler led Chouteau to three state tournament berths, most recently in 2015. Clarke's most recent coaching stint was two seasons with Bridge Creek's boys team from 2017-19.
"I am recharged," Clarke said last week while attending the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills. "This is probably the only job I would have taken. James has coached these kids since they were in fifth grade and Travis did a (good) job coaching them. It's a senior-laden class that works hard, knows how to work and likes each other."
World's Fall Photo Day set
Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Memorial Veterans Arena.
Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five-to-eight athletes.
They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.
Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.
For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.