Watch now: Barry Lewis: World's state POYs announced; Fall Photo Day set

Last summer, Brennan Presley was named the Tulsa World's All-State football player of the year after also winning an All-World POY honor.

Presley, a Bixby graduate now with Oklahoma State, predicted his younger brother, Braylin, could also win those awards someday.

It's only a year later and Brennan's prediction has come true. Braylin Presley, who was honored as the All-World offensive player of the year in June, is the World's football state POY — a rare honor for a junior. He's the first non-senior to win the award since Locust Grove's Mason Fine in 2014.

The Presleys are the first brother combination to win the state award since Mike and Cale Gundy in the 1980s.

Presley was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver. He had 222 carries for 1,744 yards and 57 catches for 727 yards. He had 37 touchdowns overall, including two on punt returns. During his first three seasons, he has 5,494 all-purpose yards and 77 TDs.

"Braylin had a breakout season in 2020," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He was stronger, and a step faster. We saw him make some amazing plays that we attribute to his work in the weight room and on the track."