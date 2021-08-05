 Skip to main content
Watch now: Barry Lewis: World's state POYs announced; Fall Photo Day set
  Updated
Last summer, Brennan Presley was named the Tulsa World's All-State football player of the year after also winning an All-World POY honor.

Presley, a Bixby graduate now with Oklahoma State, predicted his younger brother, Braylin, could also win those awards someday.

It's only a year later and Brennan's prediction has come true. Braylin Presley, who was honored as the All-World offensive player of the year in June, is the World's football state POY — a rare honor for a junior. He's the first non-senior to win the award since Locust Grove's Mason Fine in 2014.

The Presleys are the first brother combination to win the state award since Mike and Cale Gundy in the 1980s.

Presley was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver. He had 222 carries for 1,744 yards and 57 catches for 727 yards. He had 37 touchdowns overall, including two on punt returns. During his first three seasons, he has 5,494 all-purpose yards and 77 TDs.

"Braylin had a breakout season in 2020," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He was stronger, and a step faster. We saw him make some amazing plays that we attribute to his work in the weight room and on the track."

Every time the Spartans needed a big play on offense, Presley delivered. He racked up 413 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns against Booker T. Washington in an ESPN game. During the 6AII state final, he rushed for 218 yards and a TD in a 17-14 win over Choctaw.

Basketball POYs named

A pair of University of Oklahoma signees, Kingfisher's Bijan Cortes and Norman's Kelbie Washington, are the World's state basketball player of the year winners.

Cortes, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals to help the Yellowjackets win the 4A state title. He was the World's 4A all-state tournament MVP selection after scoring 56 points in three games. Heritage Hall's Trey Alexander, a Creighton signee, was the runner-up.

The winner of the award was decided in the fourth quarter of the 4A state final as Cortes scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of a 48-40 win over Heritage Hall. Cortes had career totals of 111 games, 1,800 points, 581 assists, 483 rebounds, 219 steals and 85 blocks. He had a career record of 107-4 as he helped Kingfisher win the 2019 state title and reach the 2018 4A final.

The 5-6 Washington helped lead the Tigers to a 66-8 record and two Class 6A state titles the past three years, plus 2020’s No. 1 ranking before COVID canceled the state tournament. She took over the 6A final against Bixby by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter and was the tournament MVP. In 100 career games, she had 1,283 points, 428 rebounds, 451 assists and 433 steals.

Chouteau hires Clarke

Kelly Clarke, who led Verdigris to the Class 3A state basketball title in 2008, has ended his two-year retirement. Clarke will coach Chouteau's boys program where he will be reunited with James Bridges, who was an assistant for him at Verdigris.

Clarke, 64, succeeds Travis Wheeler, who is now the Inola girls coach. Wheeler led Chouteau to three state tournament berths, most recently in 2015. Clarke's most recent coaching stint was two seasons with Bridge Creek's boys team from 2017-19.

"I am recharged," Clarke said last week while attending the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills. "This is probably the only job I would have taken. James has coached these kids since they were in fifth grade and Travis did a (good) job coaching them. It's a senior-laden class that works hard, knows how to work and likes each other."

World's Fall Photo Day set

Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Memorial Veterans Arena.

Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five-to-eight athletes.

They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.

Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.

For information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

World's State Player of the Year history

FOOTBALL

2020: Braylin Presley, Bixby

2019: Brennan Presley, Bixby

2018: Noah Cortes, Broken Arrow

2017: Jason Taylor II, MWC Carl Albert

2016: Malcolm Rodriguez, Wagoner

2015: Dillon Stoner, Jenks

2014: Mason Fine, Locust Grove

2013: Steven Parker, Jenks

2012: Trey’Vonne Barr’e, Jenks

2011: Kevin Peterson, Wagoner

2010: Derrick Alexander Jr., B.T. Washington

2009: Demarco Cobbs, Central

2008: Michael Doctor, B.T. Washington

2007: Mark Ginther, Jenks

2006: Tanner Shuck, Jenks

2005: Dominique Franks, Union

2004: Felix Jones, B.T. Washington

2003: Zach Snider, Union

2002: Courtney Tennial, Glenpool

2001: Garrett Mills, Jenks

2000: Kejuan Jones, Jenks

1999: Brian Odom, Ada

1998: Josh Blankenship, Union; and Ben Bowling, Jenks

1997: Matt Holliday, Stillwater; and Rocky Calmus, Jenks

1996: Jarrod Reese, Seminole; and Cory Callens, Jenks

1995: Justin Matthews, OKC Marshall

1994: Justin Fuente, Union

1993: Travis Hartfield, Watonga

1992: James Allen, Wynnewood

1991: Brad Woodard, Dewey

1990: Rafael Denson, Ardmore

1989: Cale Gundy, Midwest City

1988: Aaron Goins, Owasso; and Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1987: Dewell Brewer, Lawton

1986: Glen Bell, Muskogee; and Ben Morrison, McLain

1985: Mike Gundy, Midwest City

1984: Melvin Gilliam, B.T. Washington

1983: Lydell Carr, Enid

1982: David Vickers, Hale

1981: Craig Vosburgh and Kevin Andrews, Bishop Kelley

1980: Bobby Wright, Vian; and Craig Benson, Sallisaw

1979: Ricky Bryan, Coweta; and Kenny Kinnard, Claremore

1978: Reuben Jones, McLain

1977: Bobby Grayson, Beggs

1976: Arthur Crosby, Fairfax

1975: Bruce Taton, Hale; and J.C. Watts, Eufaula

1974: Mike Gaither, Memorial

1973: Wes Hankins, Bristow; and Myron Shoate, Spiro

1972: Steve Ramsey, Hale

1971: Lee Roy Selmon, Eufaula; and Larry Briggs, Vian

1970: Randy Hughes, Memorial

1969: John Winesberry, B.T. Washington; and Grant Burget, Stroud

1968: James Williams, Clinton

1967: Roy Bell, Clinton

1966: Bobby Nichols, Edison; and Dale Holt, Enid

1965: Steve Owens, Miami; and Joey Grayson, Rogers

1964: Richard Escoe, Enid

1963: Scott Hall, Edison

1962: David Stevenson, Muskogee

1961: Jim Graham, Edison

1960: Jack London, Rogers

1959: Bill Van Burkleo, Rogers

1958: Jim Stockard, Sapulpa

BOYS BASKETBALL

2021: Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Micah Thomas, Putnam North

2018: Mason Harrell, MWC Carl Albert

2017: Trae Young, Norman North

2016: Trae Young, Norman North

2015: Shake Milton, Owasso

2014: Shake Milton, Owasso

2013: Stephen Clark, OKC Douglass

2012: J.C. Hartzler, Union

2011: Juwan Parker, B.T. Washington

2010: Cameron Downing, Memorial

2009: Bryson Pope, Jenks

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris; and Keiton Page, Pawnee

2007: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2006: Noah Hartsock, Bartlesville

2005: Marchello Vealy, OKC Southeast

2004: Clent Stewart, Union

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian; and Kevin Bookout, Stroud

2001: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian

2000: Terrence Crawford, OKC McGuinness

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Demetrius Gatewood, Central

1997: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1996: Joe Adkins, OKC Marshall

1995: R.W. McQuarters, B.T. Washington

1994: Evan Wiley, Lawton Ike

1993: Chianti Roberts, Oklahoma Christian; and Shea Seals, McLain

1992: Ryan Minor, Hammon

1991: Shon Alexander, Preston

1990: Fred Burley, OKC Douglass

1989: Jeff Webster, MWC Carl Albert

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers; and Byron Houston, Star Spencer

1987: Richard Dumas, B.T. Washington; and Mike Maddox, Putnam North

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Leonard Flowers, El Reno

1984: Arthur Thomas, B.T. Washington

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Mark Price, Enid; Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1980: Victor Richardson and James Traylor, Del City

1979: Bo Overton, Ada

1978: Eddie Louie, New Lima

1977: Marcus Peel, B.T. Washington

1976: Nathaniel Quinn, Boley

1975: Winford Boynes, OKC Capitol Hill

1974: Dean Blevins, Norman

1973: Fred Stevenson, B.T. Washington

1972: Alvan Adams, Putnam City

1971: Robert Iverson, Webster

1970: Rick LaCour, Checotah

1969: Mike Cordes, Ringwood

1968: Neal Mask, Hale

1967: Ray Russell, OKC Northeast

1966: Jack Tudor, Webster

1965: Phil Harmon, Central

1964: Mike Eppler, Central

1963: Ward Sherrill, Sand Springs

1962: Rich Calmus, Webster

1961: Carlos Gripado, Pawhuska

1960: Jim Barnes, Stillwater

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2021: Kelbie Washington, Norman

2020: Aaliyah Moore, Moore

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2017: Ana Llanusa, Choctaw

2016: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee

2015: Rylie Torrey, Locust Grove

2014: Toree Thompson, Broken Arrow

2013: Jessica Washington, Jenks

2012: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2010: Richa Jackson, Midwest City

2009: Taleya Mayberry, B.T. Washington

2008: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2007: Angel Goodrich, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Rose Hammon, Depew

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Stephanie McGhee, Howe

2003: Twiggy McIntyre, Sapulpa

2002: Laura Andrews, Washington (Okla.)

2001: Kala Bowers, Woodward

2000: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

