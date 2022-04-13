Watch Now: Barry Lewis: Jenks' Ben Averitt, Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen stay close to home as basketball signing period opens

Wednesday was the opening day of NCAA basketball’s regular signing period.

Many of the area’s top players are waiting to sign to see if better offers open up as the transfer portal and extra COVID eligibility have created a traffic jam of talent.

However, two Frontier Valley Conference standouts signed Wednesday — Jenks’ Ben Averitt and Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen.

Averitt signed with Central Oklahoma, which is coming off a 24-7 season and an NCAA Division-II Tournament appearance.

“I think he’s a great fit with Coach (Bob) Hoffman and his staff,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “Benjamin’s ceiling is very high.”

Averitt, 6-foot-6, averaged 17.7 points and 7 rebounds as he helped the Trojans qualify for the Class 6A state tournament for the second time in three years.

“Coach Hoffman is a great coach so I’m ready to hop on board, and help them hopefully win a championship,” Averitt said after the signing ceremony at Jenks’ Sharp Center.

“I love playing at places where you win. At Jenks, I won a lot and I want to win a lot at the next level, and I think I can do that at UCO.”

Allen, 6-5, had a breakout full season as he averaged 18 points and 6.4 rebounds for Broken Arrow.

“I’m very excited, I get to further my basketball career,” Allen said. “It’s close to home and they really wanted me. I’ve been waiting for this day ever since I started playing basketball.”

Other Broken Arrow basketball signees were Aaron Johnson with Northern-Tonkawa and Brayden Johnson with Fort Scott.

“It’s exciting to see his (Allen) growth and I’m super excited for him, he’s put in a lot of work, as all three have,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said.

In other sports, Broken Arrow soccer’s Ella Conley signed with Bacone and three-time girls state wrestling champion Ki’Eisha Cathey signed with Missouri Baptist.

Cathey got the loudest ovation of all the signees during the ceremony at the Broken Arrow Varsity Club.

“It’s overwhelming, I’m just happy, happy tears,” Cathey said.

At Jenks, other signees were soccer midfielder Braden McCann (Chaminade), and swimming’s Amaya Oliphant (New Mexico) and Braden Gress (Indianapolis).

McCann’s experience of living in California and Florida helped lead him to signing with the Honolulu university known primarily for upsetting major basketball powers.

“Being on the beach, being somewhere around there has always been something I’ve wanted to be near, so playing soccer there was an easy decision,” said McCann, who will be studying Biology with the goal of entering the medical field.

FCA honors Hinkle, MartinBroken Arrow runner Payton Hinkle and Jenks basketball’s Chase Martin are among 38 student-athletes who are on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ 2022 All-State Team. They will be honored at the 48th annual FC All-State Event at 6:30 p.m. May 1 at Crossings Christian Community Church in Oklahoma City.

Hinkle is a three-time Class 6A state cross country champion. Martin is an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection who will graduate with 1,093 career points and as Jenks’ all-time leading rebounder with 560.

Other Northeast Oklahoma All-State honorees will be Jenks’ Haylie Porter, Fort Gibson’s Sydney Taylor, Kansas’ Kolby Vaughan and Lane Hix. Coaches honored will be Joe Obregon Jr. of Fort Gibson and Marian Killgore of Kansas. From North Central Oklahoma, Stillwater football’s Osker Ehrlich and Cushing coach Bill Peeper will be honored.

Otts move to Claremore SequoyahLee Ott, who was the World’s state boys basketball coach of the year in 2021 after leading Oklahoma Union to the Class 2A state title, was announced as Claremore Sequoyah’s girls head coach on Tuesday. He was 159-56 in eight seasons as the Cougars’ head coach.

Also leaving Oklahoma Union is his wife, Crissy Ott, who had led the Lady Cougars to nine state volleyball appearances. Crissy Ott will be Claremore Sequoyah’s assistant girls basketball coach and assistant softball coach.

Both Otts are Claremore Sequoyah graduates.

Sequoyah also announced Zoe Kersey as its volleyball head coach, moving from Bixby.

TPS sets banquet, golf tournament datesTulsa Public Schools Athletics announced that its 2022 Hall of Fame Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at the Doubletree Hotel at Warren Place. The reception will start at 5:30. The 13 inductees will be revealed in May. Tickets are available at $100 individual or a table for 10 at $1,000.

On Friday, June 3, the annual TPS Athletics Golf Tournament is scheduled at with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at LaFortune Golf Course. Lunch will be at noon. The individual entry fee is $125.

Proceeds from these events go to the Legends Foundation 501©(3) to support and enhance TPS athletic programs.

For more information or to make reservations for these events, contact Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.

