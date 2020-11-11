Watch Now: Area girls soccer standouts stay `close to home' as college signing period opens

Broken Arrow teammates Hannah Chance and Anna Perry won’t be far away when they continue their soccer careers next fall at the major college level.

And neither will Jenks teammates Van Fitch and Quinn Turner.

All four made their commitments official Wednesday as the college signing period opened for all sports except football.

Chance, a striker who helped Broken Arrow win a state title in 2018, signed with Oklahoma State, a decision she made a year ago that would have surprised her at the start of the recruiting process.

“I was looking for out-of-state schools. I never thought I would be going to OSU,” Chance said during a signing ceremony at Broken Arrow’s Varsity Club. “I was looking at Texas A&M, K-State, kind of out-of-state but near, but I went on a visit with OSU, and I was not expecting to like it so much. I really loved the new stadium and really enjoyed the team.”

Perry, a defender, committed to Oklahoma in March just after the COVID pandemic shutdown began, and stayed with the Sooners.

Perry said she also considered Air Force, Mississippi and Tulsa, “but none compared to OU. I’m a legacy there; it’s a dream school with an amazing coaching staff. I love it there.”