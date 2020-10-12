Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez has mental makeup of former Bulldogs star brothers

Wagoner sophomore Gabe Rodgriguez may not quite have the athletic ability of older brothers who were former stars for the Bulldogs.

But he has the same determination and toughness and “the same mental DNA of being a winner,” coach Dale Condict said.

Rodriguez plays on special teams and had a field day in his first sustained varsity action in the defensive backfield last Friday as the 4A No. 1 Bulldogs rolled on with a 70-0 win at Catoosa.

He had seven tackles, including one for loss; recovered a fumble; and returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown, playing in place of senior Chase Nanni, who left the game with a finger injury.

Rodriguez also backs up on offense and had a 1-yard TD run in the game.

"That's not a bad season's worth of statistics, let alone for one night," Condict said with a chuckle.

Rodriguez’s oldest brother, Roman, played inside linebacker and was an inspirational leader for the Bulldogs’ 2014 state championship team, the first of three in a row. Roman also belted a walk-off home run to put Wagoner into the 4A baseball state tournament and played college football Northeastern State for a time.