Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez has mental makeup of former Bulldogs star brothers

Wagoner sophomore Gabe Rodgriguez may not quite have the athletic ability of older brothers who were former stars for the Bulldogs.
But he has the same determination and toughness and “the same mental DNA of being a winner,” coach Dale Condict said.
Rodriguez plays on special teams and had a field day in his first sustained varsity action in the defensive backfield last Friday as the 4A No. 1 Bulldogs rolled on with a 70-0 win at Catoosa.
He had seven tackles, including one for loss; recovered a fumble; and returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown, playing in place of senior Chase Nanni, who left the game with a finger injury.
Rodriguez also backs up on offense and had a 1-yard TD run in the game.
"That's not a bad season's worth of statistics, let alone for one night," Condict said with a chuckle.
Rodriguez’s oldest brother, Roman, played inside linebacker and was an inspirational leader for the Bulldogs’ 2014 state championship team, the first of three in a row. Roman also belted a walk-off home run to put Wagoner into the 4A baseball state tournament and played college football Northeastern State for a time.
Malcolm Rodriguez helped lead the Bulldogs to three consecutive state titles, winning his final 37 games as a starting quarterback, and was a finalist for All World offensive player of the year as chosen by the Tulsa World.
He also starred on defense, won two state wrestling titles, and is one of Oklahoma State's leading tackler as a senior defensive back after receiving second-team All-Big 12 recognition last year.
"They are probably to of the best athletes Wagoner Bulldogs history,” Condict said. “I think Gabe understands the shoes he’s trying to fill. I’ve told him that whether he performs as well as they did doesn’t matter as much as doing the best he can with what he has, and he does that."
“He’s one of the more mentally mature sophomores I've ever been around," Condict said. "He plays the game very similar to the way his brothers did. He's kind of a cool, calm character, very instinctive. And he tackles like a wrestler."
