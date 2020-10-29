Wagoner's defense working on zero tolerance

When Isaac Smith moved to Wagoner before his junior year, he wondered how a guy from archrival Coweta would be received.

But he had one thing in his favor. A football standout in his own right, Smith had gone against the Bulldogs’ best in his age group for years.

“I didn’t know all of them, but I knew about them and they knew about me,” Smith said. “I knew Chase Nanni and I knew Trey Gause and I kept up with a lot of them on social media. And everybody knew who `Chochee’ was.’”

Chochee Watson was a legend for the Bulldogs and still is. In junior high, he was the leader of a group that didn’t lose a game in the seventh, eighth or ninth grades.

“He was a man among boys,” Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said. “He was in the sixth grade when I started watching him and he was so big and strong that he wasn’t allowed to carry the ball at the time. He was fun to watch, a real sight to see.”

Today, Watson is a man among men and still a sight to see. He and Smith are the leaders of a talented, senior-laden, Class 4A No. 1-ranked team that has rarely been challenged in 2020 as the Bulldogs play their final regular-season home game Friday against Grove.