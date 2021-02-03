Wagoner's Braden Drake signs with UCO

WAGONER -- Wagoner’s football coaches refer to Braden Drake as “Baby Drake” because the senior running back looks so young for his age.

“Sometimes, you look at that kid and all of a sudden, it’s like `Who’s that guy doing all that stuff out there?’” head coach Dale Condict said.

Drake did man-sized work for the Bulldogs in the 2020 season and now he’s headed to college.

He was one of four Bulldogs to sign Wednesday with the University of Central Oklahoma, the NCAA Division II school in Edmond.

“We played our last (high school) game there, and that’s where we’re gonna go to college, so that’s pretty cool,” Drake said.

Wagoner defeated Clinton 42-13 in the Class 4A final in UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.

Drake, a 5-foot-8, 165-pounder, rushed for 247 yards and two TDs in the 4A final. For the season, he rushed for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs while averaging 9.1 yards per carry. He was selected to the World's All-World and All-State first team as a defensive back.

He said he had a lot of help from his friends.

“I have to thank the offensive line for most of my (statistics),” he said.