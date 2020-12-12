Wagoner vs. Clinton: Everything you need to know about the 4A title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Great sendoff for a great senior class

The Bulldogs sent out 24 seniors for the pregame coin toss and almost every one of them contributed. Braden Drake rushed for 247 yards and two TDs, Sawyer Jones threw two TD passes and Chase Nanni had a receiving TD and an interception, his sixth of the year. Kaden Charboneau had a team-leading nine tackles and Isaac Smith, Trey Gause and Logan Cole had tackles for loss. Gause also had a 59-yard fumble return for a TD.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Offensive linemen control the game

Wagoner’s all-senior blocking unit — tackles Darius McNack and Logan Cole, guards Carson Wiley and Jesse Fair and center Collin Condict — paved the way for the Bulldogs to do seemingly whatever they wanted. Wagoner totaled 26 first downs, ran 19 more plays than the Red Tornadoes and mounted drives of 80, 76, 72 and 52 yards.

Third down: Turning point

Wagoner started good and kept getting better