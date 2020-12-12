Wagoner vs. Clinton: Everything you need to know about the 4A title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Great sendoff for a great senior class
The Bulldogs sent out 24 seniors for the pregame coin toss and almost every one of them contributed. Braden Drake rushed for 247 yards and two TDs, Sawyer Jones threw two TD passes and Chase Nanni had a receiving TD and an interception, his sixth of the year. Kaden Charboneau had a team-leading nine tackles and Isaac Smith, Trey Gause and Logan Cole had tackles for loss. Gause also had a 59-yard fumble return for a TD.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Offensive linemen control the game
Wagoner’s all-senior blocking unit — tackles Darius McNack and Logan Cole, guards Carson Wiley and Jesse Fair and center Collin Condict — paved the way for the Bulldogs to do seemingly whatever they wanted. Wagoner totaled 26 first downs, ran 19 more plays than the Red Tornadoes and mounted drives of 80, 76, 72 and 52 yards.
Third down: Turning point
Wagoner started good and kept getting better
The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out to start the game and immediately marched 52 yards, capped by Braden Drake’s 5-yard TD run. Next, Chase Nanni intercepted a pass and Drake raced 40 yards for his second score in a 22-second span. Clinton couldn't move the ball in the first half and the Bulldogs made it 28-0 with a 59-yard fumble return TD by Trey Gause and Sawyer Jones’ 19-yard TD pass to Chase Nanni.
Fourth down: Game MVPs
Offense: Braden Drake
Senior running back Braden Drake rushed for a season-best 247 yards and two TDs and went over 2,000 yards for the season. He carried on the Bulldogs’ first nine plays and totaled 106 yards and two TDs after one quarter and 153 yards at halftime. His 33rd and 34th rushing TDs of the year gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Defense: Trey Gause
Gause returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown that gave Wagoner a 21-0 lead with 6:12 left before halftime. He also totaled four stops in the game.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
