Wagoner sends four to UCO from powerful football senior class

WAGONER — It seems like half of Wagoner High’s student body signed to play college football Wednesday, and more than half of those were headed to the University of Central Oklahoma.
Four members of the Bullldogs’ Class 4A state championship team — quarterback Sawyer Jones, running back Braden Drake, receiver/defensive back Chase Nanni and linebacker/running back NuNu Clayton — signed to play for the NCAA Division II school in Edmond.
“We played our last (high school) game there and that’s where we’re gonna go to college, so it’s pretty cool,” Drake said.
The Bulldogs defeated Clinton 42-13 in the 4A final at UCO's Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12 as Drake rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve all grown up playing football together, so it’s awesome we can continue playing football together in college,” said Jones, who threw two TD passes in the title game.
In all, seven Bulldogs participated in Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at the Robert A. Hughes Event Center and an eighth joined his teammates. Standout defensive end Isaac Smith signed in December to play at Texas Tech of the Big 12.
Offensive linemen Darius McNack and Carson Wiley are headed to Northeastern A&M and Northeastern State, respectively. Linebacker Trey Gause signed with Westminster College, a Division III school in Fulton, Missouri.
“When was the last time anybody had that many (signees) in one year,” wondered Wagoner head football coach and athletic director, Dale Condict.
By Condict's count, the Bulldogs had 25 seniors and almost all contributed. The offensive line was all seniors and nine more started on a defensive unit that allowed only 6.2 points per game and pitched six shutouts, tying a school record.
McNack had a team-leading 48 pancake blocks, helping Drake rush for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to pursue what I’ve built up through the years, ready to get this thing going," McNack said. "Obviously, I’m taking the (junior college) route and I’ve always wanted to play Division I football, so I’m going there to work hard.”
Gause, who had a 59-yard fumble return for a TD in the 4A final, said it was a special day because he had all his family and friends around, and even more special to sign with his teammates.
"That's something you dream of, all your boys signing on the same day," he said.
Photos: 2021 National Signing Day at Wagoner, Jenks, Holland Hall
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
All-World finalist Grant Lohr talks to Barry Lewis about carrying on his father’s legacy at Nebraska
All-World finalist Jayden Patrick of Jenks talks to Barry Lewis about signing with Lindenwood
Jenks’ Waylon Adams and Stephen Kittleman talk to Barry Lewis about signing with Tulsa
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
020421-tul-spt-hsjenks
Owasso All-World finalist Gage Laney talks to Barry Lewis about bowling, selecting UCO
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holland Hall Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
Wagoner Signing Day
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
December 2020 video: Barry Lewis on dominant state-title wins by Holland Hall, Wagoner
Bixby quarterback Mason Williams was among the honorees Monday when the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced All-State football team.
Wagoner's Braden Drake runs out of the grasp of Clinton's Vincent Jenkins during the Bulldogs' 42-13 win in the Class 4A championship game Dec. 12 in the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium.