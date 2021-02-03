Wagoner sends four to UCO from powerful football senior class

“When was the last time anybody had that many (signees) in one year,” wondered Wagoner head football coach and athletic director, Dale Condict.

By Condict's count, the Bulldogs had 25 seniors and almost all contributed. The offensive line was all seniors and nine more started on a defensive unit that allowed only 6.2 points per game and pitched six shutouts, tying a school record.

McNack had a team-leading 48 pancake blocks, helping Drake rush for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to pursue what I’ve built up through the years, ready to get this thing going," McNack said. "Obviously, I’m taking the (junior college) route and I’ve always wanted to play Division I football, so I’m going there to work hard.”

Gause, who had a 59-yard fumble return for a TD in the 4A final, said it was a special day because he had all his family and friends around, and even more special to sign with his teammates.

"That's something you dream of, all your boys signing on the same day," he said.

Photos: 2021 National Signing Day at Wagoner, Jenks, Holland Hall