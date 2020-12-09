'She's been very good to me': Wagoner football's NuNu Clayton grateful for aunt's sacrifice after mother's passing

La’Marreon Clayton said it’s hard not to ache for his mother, who died suddenly when he was 9 years old — especially around the holidays.
But the Wagoner senior football player, known to one and all as “NuNu,” is also grateful for the aunt who stepped into the parental role when he had nowhere else to turn.
Dellena Clayton King, a single mother who raised three children of her own, moved from Tulsa in 2012 to take responsibility for the upbringing of the three eldest of her late sister’s four sons.
“We were very close,” she said of her sister. “The last thing she said to me was, `Take care of my boys.’ There was a lot of stress on me, but I knew what I had to do.”
Aunt Dene moved into her younger sister’s rent house, took over the bills and has been a guiding light in NuNu’s life ever since.
“She's been very good to me,” he said. “We pray before every game, and she makes me stay on top of my school work because grades come before sports.”
Clayton has one more game to play. The No. 1 Bulldogs will try to capture their fifth state title in this decade when they take on No. 4 Clinton at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4A state final at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
An outside linebacker with 20 tackles for loss this season, Clayton will be trying to become the second brother in his family to hoist a gold ball.
La’Teze Clayton, also known as “LaLa,” was a standout on Wagoner’s first state championship team in 2011. The Bulldogs also played Clinton in that year’s final and won 23-0 in Stillwater.
“I think it’s weird that he played against Clinton and now I’m going to be playing against Clinton,” NuNu Clayton said.
NuNu’s mother, LaQuinta Clayton, was diagnosed with acute Leukemia on July 3, 2012 — about a month before NuNu’s 10th birthday. She was 37.
The father wasn’t in the picture — he was later killed in 2013 — and Monte Thompson, Wagoner’s superintendent at the time, wondered what was to become of the four boys — La’Teze, Theo, La’Marreon and A’Rayon.
La’Teze was old enough to fend for himself, Thompson reasoned, but who would take care of the others? Would they go into the foster care system and be separated? Or would Clayton King move them back to Tulsa, where she had a life of her own as a beautician?
Shortly after the mother’s burial, Thompson led a delegation of Wagoner school officials to find out what Clayton King had in mind. It didn’t take her long to decide.
“I prayed about it," she said, "and I realized it wasn’t about me, so I chose to stay."
Thompson and his group were elated.
“They said they didn’t want those kids living here and there and I was shocked (by their concern) because people don't do that anymore," Clayton King said.
Thompson was impressed. He said most wouldn't make the same sacrifice.
"Raising kids is one of the most difficult things we do, and she was willing to jump in there overnight. That takes a high-quality person," he said.
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said, "there’s probably a special place in heaven for people like her.”
La'Teze graduated in 2013, went on to play football at UCO. He now lives and works in Edmond. Theo graduated from high school and is working in Wagoner.
A’Rayon, 2½ when his mother died, was taken in by his biological father, Marco Benson. He's allowed to visit his brothers whenever he likes.
Clayton King works in the school cafeteria and supplements her income as a beautician. She hasn't been without help along the way, she said.
Her father, Vernon Clayton, “has been a big part of (NuNu’s) life. He lets me control everything, but he’s helped on the financial part of it." An uncle, Alphonso Henry, has been “a good mentor and has never missed a game."
NuNu Clayton is part of a dominant defense allowing only 130 yards and 5.7 points per game. He also starts at H-back and scored his seventh and eight touchdowns of the season in the semifinal win over Cushing.
“He laughs a lot and everybody likes him," Condict said. "He's well respected by his teammates. He has a lot of good positive energy. He sometimes likes to cut up with his friends, and I have to get onto him. But he plays with a lot of passion and he’s the guy you want at the after-party because he’s a lot of fun.”
