Wagoner DE standout Isaac Smith changes his commitment from TU to Texas Tech

This isn't going to make University of Tulsa fans happy, but Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith has changed his mind.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is switching his college commitment from TU to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“Tonight, after tons of consideration, mom tears, talking with my family, I have made the final decision to further my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University!!” he posted on his Twitter account.

Smith, rated among the state's top defensive players, moved from Coweta to archrival Wagoner as a junior and had 122 tackles — including 24 for loss — helping lead the Bulldogs to a 4A state-semifinal finish.

As a senior, he has 47 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries, helping lead a No. 1 team that has allowed only 25 points in eight games while pitching five shutouts.

“We support Isaac and his family in their decision and look forward to watching his career progress at the next level,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said.

