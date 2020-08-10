All World preseason football 2020

Readers voted more than 33,000 times in the first month to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

Voting ends Thsday, and we once again have new leader in the offensive line category in the 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Readers voted more than 33,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. Here's where each candidate stands in voting, as of Monday:

Quarterback:

Mason Williams, Bixby

Stephen Kittleman, Jenks

Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska

Jake Raines, Broken Arrow

Gage Hamm, Coweta

Rovaughn Banks, Union

Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington

Landen Prows, Inola

KT Owens, Central

Wallace Clark, Holland Hall

Running back:

Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore

Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater

Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow

Braylin Presley, Bixby

Asher Brewer, Cleveland

AJ Green, Union

Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley

Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

CJ Brown, Beggs

Chase Burke, Berryhill

Wide receiver:

Cole Adams, Owasso

Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian

Chase Nanni, Wagoner

Kelan Carney, Owasso

Steven Brown, Stillwater

Gunnar McCollough, Coweta

Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian

Dawson James, Berryhill

Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall

Dalton Norman, Inola

Offensive line:

Lance Petermann, Stillwater

Caleb Townsend, Bixby

Kainan Wade, Cleveland

Hudson Moseby, Owasso

Logan Nobles, Jenks

Dillon Gilbert, Owasso

Iman Oates, Edison

Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville

Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow

Alex Slaughter, Union

Defensive back:

Gage Laney, Owasso

Grant Lohr, Jenks

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Eli Benham, Sperry

Jayden Patrick, Jenks

Tevin Williams, Stillwater

Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington

Kendal Daniels, Beggs

Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall

Ty Williams, Muskogee

Linebacker:

Gabe Brown, Stillwater

Braeden Winters, Bartlesville

Nick Wedel, Bixby

Cade Gibson, Metro Christian

Emaud Triplett, Owasso

Tyson Ward, Jenks

Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian

Brenden Dye, Owasso

Trey Gause, Wagoner

Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow

Defensive line:

Justin Hines, Coweta

Michael Jamerson, Owasso

Issac Smith, Wagoner

Chris McClellan, Edison

Holden Martinson, Edison

Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington

Luke McEndoo, Stillwater

Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall

Evan Raines, Verdigris

Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall

Kicker/special teams:

Ryan Conner, Claremore

Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow

Hagen Hood, Owasso

Caden Davis, Bartlesville

Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

Mason Ford, Coweta

Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian

Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall

Christian Gotcher, Claremore

Garrett Long, Adair

Voting ends 3 p.m. Thusday. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will continue to be published throughout the summer.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive