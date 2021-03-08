 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters choose B.T. Washington's Aunisty Smith as Ms. Inside

Voters choose B.T. Washington's Aunisty Smith as Ms. Inside

{{featured_button_text}}

Ms. Inside

Aunisty Smith

B.T. Washington * 5-10 * Forward * Jr.

Season averages: 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals

Votes received: 2,420

Next five vote-getters: Takyla Pitts, Union; Meredith Mayes, Bixby; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Tatum Havens, Tahlequah.

FROM COACH RABU LEYVA:

“Aunisty fills up the (statistics) sheet night in and night out. She’s gotten better every year she’s been in the program. She came in as a shooter (as a freshman), but she comes back every year with something new in her game. Her goal this year was to be the most complete player she could be. When she goes to college, she doesn’t want to be just a scorer. She wants to be able to affect games in other ways. College coaches are seeing somebody who’s gonna work hard to make herself better. I think that’s why she has all of these scholarship offers.”

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Led the Class 6A No. 10 Hornets in scoring and was second in rebounds and steals. Shot 37.1% from 3-point range. Had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-38 win over Harding Prep (led by 6-foot-2 Kendra Gillispie, a Marquette University signee) on Jan. 8. Plays summer basketball with the Arkansas Banshees. Has received scholarship offers from Tulsa, Arkansas State, Texas-Arlington, UMKC, Hartford, Coastal Carolina and Ouachita Baptist.

SMITH ON BEING MS. INSIDE

“That’s exciting. It’s another accomplishment that I’m blessed to have. A lot of people in my family were voting for me. I know my mom sent it to my stepmom and they have a huge family, so they probably played a big part. I’m also grateful to my grandparents — they’ve been a huge part of this journey and are very supportive of me. I’m also grateful to my mom and the Booker T. Washington community. They’ve built me into the player I am today.”

FAVORITES

Athlete: LeBron James

TV show: All American

Musical artist: Drake

Food: Shrimp Alfredo

Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington

Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington

 Mike Brown

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News