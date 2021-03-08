Voters choose B.T. Washington's Aunisty Smith as Ms. Inside

Ms. Inside
Aunisty Smith
B.T. Washington * 5-10 * Forward * Jr.
Season averages: 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals
Votes received: 2,420
Next five vote-getters: Takyla Pitts, Union; Meredith Mayes, Bixby; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Tatum Havens, Tahlequah.
FROM COACH RABU LEYVA:
“Aunisty fills up the (statistics) sheet night in and night out. She’s gotten better every year she’s been in the program. She came in as a shooter (as a freshman), but she comes back every year with something new in her game. Her goal this year was to be the most complete player she could be. When she goes to college, she doesn’t want to be just a scorer. She wants to be able to affect games in other ways. College coaches are seeing somebody who’s gonna work hard to make herself better. I think that’s why she has all of these scholarship offers.”
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Led the Class 6A No. 10 Hornets in scoring and was second in rebounds and steals. Shot 37.1% from 3-point range. Had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-38 win over Harding Prep (led by 6-foot-2 Kendra Gillispie, a Marquette University signee) on Jan. 8. Plays summer basketball with the Arkansas Banshees. Has received scholarship offers from Tulsa, Arkansas State, Texas-Arlington, UMKC, Hartford, Coastal Carolina and Ouachita Baptist.
SMITH ON BEING MS. INSIDE
“That’s exciting. It’s another accomplishment that I’m blessed to have. A lot of people in my family were voting for me. I know my mom sent it to my stepmom and they have a huge family, so they probably played a big part. I’m also grateful to my grandparents — they’ve been a huge part of this journey and are very supportive of me. I’m also grateful to my mom and the Booker T. Washington community. They’ve built me into the player I am today.”
FAVORITES
Athlete: LeBron James
TV show: All American
Musical artist: Drake
Food: Shrimp Alfredo