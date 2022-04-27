Vote now: Who are your favorite fans, mascot, band, cheer squad and dance team?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We're adding to the All-World Awards. 

This year, we will honor your favorite mascot, band, cheer squad and dance team. This is in addition to the fans of the year, which we have honored in years past. 

Winners will be based on your votes.

We're accepting nominations until May 6. Make your nominations at go.tulsaworld.com/fansoftheyear and return to the same web page May 11 through June 24 to cast your vote for your favorites.

You can nominate once per category. The top five nominees in each category will advance to voting round. The winning school will be contacted before the event. Winners will be announced during the All-World Awards on Aug. 2.

Get your All-World Awards tickets at allworldawards.com.

In its sixth year, the All-World Awards honor outstanding area performers in high school sports. Sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, this year's event is Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center. 

