To vote for the Tulsa World’s Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Who is the Week 2 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Dalton Barrington, Berryhill
Senior RB/LB had 28 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown plus six tackles with a pass breakup in a 28-21 win at Cascia Hall.
Trey Bennett, Woodland
Junior QB/DB completed 9-of-13 passes for 200 yards and four TDs, had seven rushes for 42 yards and a TD, and on defense had five tackles with an interception in a 36-0 win at Newkirk.
Braxton Etheridge, Claremore
Senior QB completed 15-of-21 passes for 400 yards and five TDs in a 62-41 win over Oologah.
Anthony Ibarra, Bishop Kelley
Senior defensive end had five tackles with two for losses and one sack, two assists, an interception and a 40-yard fumble return for a TD in a 24-7 victory over rival Bishop McGuinness.
Kaydin Jones, Jenks
Sophomore RB had 21 rushes for 156 yards, five catches for 60 yards and tossed a 16-yard TD pass in a 31-24 victory over Union.
Maverick Price, Rejoice Christian
Senior was 2-of-2 on field goals of 41 and 38 yards, 4-of-4 on extra points and had touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs in a 35-16 win at Beggs.
Marco Smith, Sapulpa
Senior RB had 34 rushes for 172 yards and three TDs in a 44-36 win at Bartlesville.
Lyric Wheeler, Owasso
Senior linebacker had two fumble recoveries and a tackle for loss that set up the first 17 points in a 41-21 win over Broken Arrow.