Dalton Barrington, Berryhill Senior RB/LB had 28 carries for 185 yards and a TD plus six tackles with a pass breakup in a 28-21 win at Cascia Hall.

Trey Bennett, Woodland: Junior QB/DB accounted for 242 yards and five TDs plus had five tackles and an interception in a 36-0 win at Newkirk.

Braxton Etheridge, Claremore: Senior QB completed 15-of-21 passes for 400 yards and five TDs in a 62-41 win over Oologah.

Anthony Ibarra, Bishop Kelley: Senior DE had five tackles with two for losses and one sack, two assists, an interception and a 40-yard fumble return for a TD in a 24-7 victory over rival Bishop McGuinness.

Kaydin Jones, Jenks: Sophomore RB had 216 rushing-receiving yards plus tossed a 16-yard TD pass in a 31-24 victory over Union.

Maverick Price, Rejoice Christian: Senior was 2-of-2 on field goals of 41 and 38 yards, 4-of-4 on extra points and had touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs in a 35-16 win at Beggs.

Marco Smith, Sapulpa: Senior RB had 34 rushes for 172 yards and three TDs iin a 44-36 win at Bartlesville.

Lyric Wheeler, Owasso: Senior LB had two fumble receoveries plus a tackle for loss that set up the first 17 points in a 41-21 victory over Broken Arrow.

