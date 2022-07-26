 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victory duo continues domination in All-State volleyball; Owasso's Rylee Martin receives Large East MVP award

  • 0

Related Content

Photos: East sweeps West in All-State Volleyball

BIXBY — Victory Christian’s decorated duo stole the show Tuesday night.

Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick, who together won three state titles at Victory, dominated in the Small East's 3-0 sweep over the West in the 27th Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Volleyball games at Bixby High School.

Warlick, who was named the East’s most valuable player as the locals won 25-10, 25-10, 25-15, joined Wakley at Victory Christian in their sophomore year after transferring from Christian Heritage Academy. Both were glad to play their last high school game together.

“It was really special because Bella’s my best friend,” Warlick said. “I wouldn’t want to play with anyone in the world. We mesh so good together. We’ve been playing three years together, so our chemistry is there.”

“Winning state all those years, being really great teammates … even off the court, we’re always with each other,” Wakley said. “We have an amazing time.”

People are also reading…

Both are headed to play at the next level. Wakley will play at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and Warlick will play beach volleyball at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It was a really good experience, especially for me, because it showed me what’s going to happen in college. I’m going to have to played with a whole different group of people, so it’s a really good experience,” Wakley said.

Large East 3, Large West 0

The large East team followed with a sweep of its own, albeit with less ease.

After taking the first set 25-13, the East grappled with the West to a 27-25 win in the second set and a 25-23 win in the third.

Owasso’s Rylee Martin, an Oklahoma Baptist University signee, was named the East’s MVP.

“It was a lot of fun because every person was just trying so hard,” Martin said. “So it’s a really competitive match and everybody was going for everything. It was just really fun to play with all of these girls next to me.”

“It was a lot of to play girls on the same side of the court that we have played on the opposite sides of the court for a long time,” Jenks’ Megan Salyer said. “It was a lot of our last volleyball games ever because a lot of us aren’t playing collegiately.”

Jenks was the only school on the Large East roster represented by two players. Having played together since seventh grade, Salyer said her last game alongside Mikiah Perdue was “very emotional.”

“I’ve never been on a volleyball team without (Perdue) on the court with me, so it was so special to wrap up and win with her for our last game,” Salyer said.

Salyer will attend the University of Oklahoma and will not play volleyball.​ Perdue signed with Union University.

Photos: East sweeps West in All-State Volleyball

Photos from the All-State volleyball matches at Bixby High School, where the large (25-13, 27-25, 25-23) and small (25-10, 25-10, 25-15) East squads each swept the West 3-0.

1 of 42

bryce.mckinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract requires him to do film study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert