Victory duo continues domination in All-State volleyball; Owasso's Rylee Martin receives Large East MVP award

BIXBY — Victory Christian’s decorated duo stole the show Tuesday night.

Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick, who together won three state titles at Victory, dominated in the Small East's 3-0 sweep over the West in the 27th Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Volleyball games at Bixby High School.

Warlick, who was named the East’s most valuable player as the locals won 25-10, 25-10, 25-15, joined Wakley at Victory Christian in their sophomore year after transferring from Christian Heritage Academy. Both were glad to play their last high school game together.

“It was really special because Bella’s my best friend,” Warlick said. “I wouldn’t want to play with anyone in the world. We mesh so good together. We’ve been playing three years together, so our chemistry is there.”

“Winning state all those years, being really great teammates … even off the court, we’re always with each other,” Wakley said. “We have an amazing time.”

Both are headed to play at the next level. Wakley will play at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and Warlick will play beach volleyball at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It was a really good experience, especially for me, because it showed me what’s going to happen in college. I’m going to have to played with a whole different group of people, so it’s a really good experience,” Wakley said.

Large East 3, Large West 0

The large East team followed with a sweep of its own, albeit with less ease.

After taking the first set 25-13, the East grappled with the West to a 27-25 win in the second set and a 25-23 win in the third.

Owasso’s Rylee Martin, an Oklahoma Baptist University signee, was named the East’s MVP.

“It was a lot of fun because every person was just trying so hard,” Martin said. “So it’s a really competitive match and everybody was going for everything. It was just really fun to play with all of these girls next to me.”

“It was a lot of to play girls on the same side of the court that we have played on the opposite sides of the court for a long time,” Jenks’ Megan Salyer said. “It was a lot of our last volleyball games ever because a lot of us aren’t playing collegiately.”

Jenks was the only school on the Large East roster represented by two players. Having played together since seventh grade, Salyer said her last game alongside Mikiah Perdue was “very emotional.”

“I’ve never been on a volleyball team without (Perdue) on the court with me, so it was so special to wrap up and win with her for our last game,” Salyer said.

Salyer will attend the University of Oklahoma and will not play volleyball.​ Perdue signed with Union University.