Victory duo continues domination in All-State volleyball; Owasso's Rylee Martin receives Large East MVP award

BIXBY — Victory Christian’s decorated duo stole the show Tuesday night.
Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick, who together won three state titles at Victory, dominated in the Small East's 3-0 sweep over the West in the 27th Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Volleyball games at Bixby High School.
Warlick, who was named the East’s most valuable player as the locals won 25-10, 25-10, 25-15, joined Wakley at Victory Christian in their sophomore year after transferring from Christian Heritage Academy. Both were glad to play their last high school game together.
“It was really special because Bella’s my best friend,” Warlick said. “I wouldn’t want to play with anyone in the world. We mesh so good together. We’ve been playing three years together, so our chemistry is there.”
“Winning state all those years, being really great teammates … even off the court, we’re always with each other,” Wakley said. “We have an amazing time.”
Both are headed to play at the next level. Wakley will play at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and Warlick will play beach volleyball at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“It was a really good experience, especially for me, because it showed me what’s going to happen in college. I’m going to have to played with a whole different group of people, so it’s a really good experience,” Wakley said.
Large East 3, Large West 0
The large East team followed with a sweep of its own, albeit with less ease.
After taking the first set 25-13, the East grappled with the West to a 27-25 win in the second set and a 25-23 win in the third.
Owasso’s Rylee Martin, an Oklahoma Baptist University signee, was named the East’s MVP.
“It was a lot of fun because every person was just trying so hard,” Martin said. “So it’s a really competitive match and everybody was going for everything. It was just really fun to play with all of these girls next to me.”
“It was a lot of to play girls on the same side of the court that we have played on the opposite sides of the court for a long time,” Jenks’ Megan Salyer said. “It was a lot of our last volleyball games ever because a lot of us aren’t playing collegiately.”
Jenks was the only school on the Large East roster represented by two players. Having played together since seventh grade, Salyer said her last game alongside Mikiah Perdue was “very emotional.”
“I’ve never been on a volleyball team without (Perdue) on the court with me, so it was so special to wrap up and win with her for our last game,” Salyer said.
Salyer will attend the University of Oklahoma and will not play volleyball. Perdue signed with Union University.
Victory Christian's Hannah Warlick serves during the Small All-State volleyball game on Tuesday night.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby, Metro Christian's Eden Wagner, and Catoosa's Dylan Scott block a spike by Oklahoma Christian School's Ashton Major during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby and Metro Christian's Eden Wagner attempt to block a shot from Heritage Hall's Daphne Matthews during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby and Metro Christian's Eden Wagner attempt to block a shot from Heritage Hall's Daphne Matthews during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Photos from the All-State volleyball matches at Bixby High School, where the large (25-13, 27-25, 25-23) and small (25-10, 25-10, 25-15) East squads each swept the West 3-0.
Victory Christian's Hannah Warlick serves during the Small All-State volleyball game on Tuesday night.
Victory Christian's Bella Wakley celebrates with teammates after winning a point during the Small All-State volleyball game Tuesday.
Owasso's Rylee Martin blocks an attempted return during the Large All-State volleyball game.
Owasso's Rylee Martin serves during the Large All-State volleyball game Tuesday.
Jenks' Megan Salyer digs a serve during the Large All-State volleyball game.
Victory Christian's Hannah Warlick spikes the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Catoosa's Macie Wayne blocks an attempted spike during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Lincoln Christian's Chloe Rickie serves the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Cascia Hall's Greer Boedeker and Oklahoma Union's Julia Barron go up for a block during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Cascia Hall's Jenny Pearson laughs while escorting her player Trinity Lawlis during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Large West players wait to warm up during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Regent Prep's Beth Bayless serves the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Tahlequah's Dorothy Swearingen blocks an attempted return during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Jenks' Mihiah Perdue spikes the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Coweta's Alex Harper serves the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Jenks' Megan Salyer celebrates with teammates after a point during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Jenks' Megan Salyer celebrates after a point during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Jenks' Mikiah Perdue bumps the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Bixby's Karson Pirtle spikes the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Bixby's Karson Pirtle spikes the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Broken Arrow's Mackenzie McGuire spikes the ball during the All-State volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Cascia Hall’s Erin Coulon bumps the ball during the All-State Games at Bixby High School on Tuesday.
Cascia Hall's Erin Coulon bumps a ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Catoosa's Daisy Scoot spikes a ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Catoosa's Daisy Scott spikes a ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Metro Christian's Eden Wagner laughs after falling down during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Catoosa's Daisy Scoot serves during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Metro Christian's Eden Wagner spikes the ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall’s Chandler Eby, Metro Christian’s Eden Wagner and Catoosa’s Dylan Scott block a shot by Oklahoma Christian School’s Ashton Major during the All-State Games at Bixby High School on Tuesday.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby, Metro Christian's Eden Wagner, and Catoosa's Dylan Scott block a spike by Oklahoma Christian School's Ashton Major during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Oklahoma Union's Gracie Koscielny serves the ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Oklahoma Union's Gracie Koscielny serves the ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby and Metro Christian's Eden Wagner attempt to block a shot from Heritage Hall's Daphne Matthews during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby and Metro Christian's Eden Wagner attempt to block a shot from Heritage Hall's Daphne Matthews during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby and Metro Christian's Eden Wagner celebrate after scoring a point during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Casica Hall's Chandler Eby and Metro Christian's Eden Wagner celebrate after scoring a point during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Oklahoma Union's Gracie Koscielny sets the ball during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
East and West schools play each other during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
East and West schools play each other during the 2021 All State Volleyball game at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Lincoln Christian's Abigail Cunningham celebrates after her team scores a point during the 2021 All State Volleyball at Bixby High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
