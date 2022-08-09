Victory Christian volleyball adapting to youth in pursuit of sixth straight title

Victory Christian graduated seven seniors, including two all-state selections, after winning its fifth consecutive state championship in Class 4A last season.

VCS volleyball coach Dan Donahue had never retired so many players since the Conquerors’ sequence of success started in 2017. “Very, very talented young players” make up the 2022 roster, but Donahue needs more than talent if wants to bring a sixth gold ball to VCS.

“We wanted to re-establish the culture having lost so many,” Donahue says. “We want to make sure that we continue that winning culture.”

Donahue, along with assistant coach Becky Olson and a group of upperclassmen, are trying something new: a big sister-little sister structure, similar to a college sorority.

“We have the upperclassmen that have partnered up with a couple of the younger players to build the Victory culture to continue that for years to come,” Donahue says. “We’ve got a lot of youth on the team, that they are excited to be a part of the varsity program. … We are as deep and as athletic across our team as we’ve ever been.”

Three seniors, Jaclyn Kerns, Lauren Stubbs and Asa Locke, lead the sisterhood. The seniors plus Brooke Baker, Jenna Dupee, Katie Elliot, Carter Francis, Taylor Motes and Victoria Courtney, are "bigs." Since the team began practice July 20th, they have been bonding with two or three "littles" each.

“Because our team is so young,” Stubbs says, “we are focusing on making them feel important and helping them along their journey because they have a lot of room to grow. And they are already so good.”

Donahue has already felt the difference after three weeks.

“The enthusiasm is as strong as we’ve ever had here,” Donahue says. “The practices have been fun. The learning has been tremendous. We’re setting up for another good year.”

“I think this year, we’ve really connected with the younger girls a lot more than we have in the past, and I think it’s helping a lot,” Kerns says.

Locke says her friendship with Stubbs and Kerns allows the senior trio to zero in on strategy.

“The three of us are really close, so it’s been really easy for us to come together and talk about our goals for the team and” Locke says. “That’s my favorite part about it.”

VCS’s journey to No. 6 began Tuesday against Holland Hall. Donahue says for the Conquerors to win a championship in October, they’ll need to handle “the difficult situations the right way.”

“No team ever has a season in which there isn’t some ups and downs,” Donahue says. “Just handling the low spots the right way, our leadership with our seniors will help that. Their leadership, their enthusiasm and their resilience will help.”