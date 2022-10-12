State volleyball preview: Regent Prep, Lincoln Christian among 4A favorites

Class 4A

No. 2 Regent Prep

Record: 29-12

State titles: 2014

Notes: Finished 13-2 against opposing 4A schools with wins over No. 3 Lincoln Christian, No. 4 Verdigris (thrice), No. 6 Victory Christian, No. 7 Inola and No. 8 Cascia Hall. … Senior Ella Drake leads the Rams with 632 kills, 67 aces and 376 digs. … Junior Gracie Lim has 435 digs and 59 aces. Sophomore Ellen Jenkins has 262 kills and 82 aces. Sophomore Meg Goodwin leads in assists with 987 assists and kills with 81 this season.

No. 3 Lincoln Christian

Record: 27-13

State titles: 2011, 2018, 2019, 2020

Notes: Bulldogs trying for third title in five years. … Junior outside hitter Paiton Tuggle leads team with 467 kills and 236 digs. Senior libero Isabella Rollandini has 486 digs … Senior setter Jessica Kaste has 948 assists and 229 digs.

No. 4 Verdigris

Record: 42-6

State titles: None

Notes: Cardinals held the No. 1 spot in the coaches’ poll during the regular season … Senior outside hitter Logan Hamilton leads Verdigris with 484 kills, 425 digs, 82 aces and 108 assists. Middle blocker Morgan Borgstadt has 453 kills with a hitting percentage of .357, 112 blocks and 70 aces. Senior libero Abby Barnes has 576 digs and 47 aces.

No. 6 Victory Christian

Record: 24-11

State titles: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Notes: Defending state champions going for sixth consecutive title. … Conquerors have shut out past nine opponents.

No. 7 Inola

Record: 29-14

State titles: None

Notes: Longhorns searching for first volleyball state title. … Finished 17-9 against 4A opponents. Defeated Cascia Hall 3-2 on Sept. 29.

No. 8 Cascia Hall

Record: 23-10

State titles: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2011, 2012

Notes: Senior Landrey Hill has a .397 hitting percentage with 386 kills this season. Junior Ramsey Wagoner leads the team in kills with 431 on .244 hitting. … Senior Lauren Ferrari leads the team in assists with 573 trailed by Claire Woodard with 371.

Class 3A

No. 1 Holland Hall

Record: 21-15

State titles: None

Notes: Dutch searching for its first state title since entering the OSSAA in 2017. Lost two key players, Kalayia Johnson and Ella Maybrey, to season-ending injuries. Dutch finished a perfect 7-0 versus 3A opponents including wins over No. 2 Rejoice Christian (twice), No. 4 Metro Christian and No. 5 Summit Christian.

No. 2 Rejoice Christian

Record: 22-13

State titles: None

Notes: Eagles finished 14-3 against opponents in 3A. … Defeated fellow state finalists Metro Christian three times and Summit Christian and Okay once each.

No. 4 Metro Christian

Record: 16-15

State titles: 2019

Notes: Junior middle hitter Annie Koenig leads the team in kills and kill percentage, has the most solo and assisted blocked and has the most aces. … Junior libero Eva Still leads the team in digs. … Junior setter Ryan Peoples leads in assists. … Outside hitter Elyse White leads the team in serve receive.

No. 5 Summit Christian

Record: 20-10

State titles: None

Notes: Eagles have shut out past four opponents. … Defeated Okay 3-1 on Aug. 30.

STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 4A

At Sand Springs

Thursday

No. 4 Lincoln Christian (24-13) vs. No. 8 Victory Christian (24-11), 9:30 a.m.; No. 2 Community Christian (33-4) vs. No. 6 Cascia Hall (23-10), 11:15 a.m.; No. 3 Regent Prep (29-12) vs. No. 7 Inola (29-14), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Okla. Christian School (27-12) vs. No. 1 Verdigris (42-6), 2:45 p.m.

At Sapulpa

Friday

Comm. Christian/Cascia Hall winner vs. OCS/Verdigris winner, 1:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Victory winner vs. Regent/Inola winner 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Sapulpa

Thursday

No. 8 Metro Christian (16-15) vs. No. 5 Summit Christian (20-10), 9:30 a.m.; No. 4 Crossings Christian (20-13) vs. No. 6 Okay (15-15), 11:15 a.m.; No. 1 Holland Hall (21-15) vs. No. 15 Amber-Pocasset (17-11), 1 p.m.; No. 3 Rejoice Christian (22-13) vs. No. 10 Corn Bible (19-13), 2:45 p.m.

Friday

Holland Hall/Amber-Pocasset winner vs. Metro/Summit winner, 9:30 a.m.; Crossings Christian/Okay winner, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Final, 11 a.m.