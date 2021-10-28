State champions Jenks, Victory Christian place two selections on All-State volleyball teams

Class 6A state champion Jenks is the only team with two representatives on the All-State Large School East roster that was announced Thursday.
Mikiah Perdue and Megan Salyer were selected from Jenks.
Class 4A champion Victory Christian has two players on the Small School East roster -- Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick. Cascia Hall and Oklahoma Union also have two selections each.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State volleyball matches are scheduled July 26 in the Tulsa area. All-State coaches will be selected in December.
ALL-STATE ROSTERS
Large East
Mikiah Perdue and Megan Salyer, Jenks; Mia Otten, Bartlesville; Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow; Alex Harper, Coweta; Rylee Martin, Owasso; Ryann Hoey, Sapulpa; Isabelle Conley, Shawnee; Dorothy Swearingen, Tahlequah; Tierney Jackson, Union.
Large West
Hadley Moses and Shelby O'Steen, Mt. St. Mary; Lari Migliorino and Ali Woodrow, Norman North; Nina Lavalley, Carl Albert; Annie Davis, Edmond Memorial; Madison Edwards, Edmond Santa Fe; Elaina Murray, Edmond North; Leyla Rallo, Piedmont; Cameron Turner, Deer Creek.
Small East
Beth Bayless, Regent Prep; Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick, Victory Christian; Chloe Ricke, Lincoln Christian; Greer Boedeker and Trinity Lawlis, Cascia Hall; Julia Barron and Sara McKinney, Okla. Union; Macie Wayne, Catoosa; Madi York, Verdigris.
Small West
Katie Koch, Heritage Hall; Channing Apel and Sydney Burks, Community Christian; Kloe Heidebrecht, Cache; Reese Westrope, Okla. Bible; Emma Gillette, Okla. Christian School; Addison Bruce, Christian Heritage; Makaylee Vasquez, Amber-Pocasset; Anna Bell, SW Covenant; Ashley Winter, Chisholm.