Signing day: West Virginia's perseverance pays off with Union volleyball's Tierney Jackson

Tierney Jackson's favorite movie is the 2013 version of "The Great Gatsby."

"I'm a fan girl of Leonardo DiCaprio," Jackson said. "But I love the story behind it and it's romantic. And it's the first movie I had seen after reading the book."

For several months, Jackson also has known how her college volleyball recruiting process would end -- signing with West Virginia as she did Wednesday at Union.

"I am super excited and can't wait to get out there and make a difference on the court," Jackson said.

Jackson chose West Virginia over Kansas State and eight other offers.

"I was 14 years old at my nationals and I saw West Virginia come up to my court," Jackson said. "They were the very first college that talked with me frequently. I felt the family aspect more there (on a visit)."

She added with a laugh, "They stuck around and dealt with me long enough."

Jackson's cousin, Megan Patillo, played volleyball at Houston Baptist and was at the signing ceremony held in the UMAC's Redzone room. Jackson remembered being 14 and seeing "the amazing things she did and I wanted to be just like her."