Signing day: BTW's Sydney Thompson has family ties to TU, but signs with the Sooners

Last week, Booker T. Washington senior Sydney Thompson announced her commitment to the OU volleyball program in a clever, 64-second video.

“We worked on it over (multiple) days — the angles, the (positioning of) the microphones and what I wanted to say,” she says. “It took some time, for sure, but I thought it worked out well. We had fun with it.”

The decision-making process was more difficult than the video production. When Thompson said yes to OU, there also was a painful “no, thank you” to the University of Tulsa.

Her family has a strong connection to TU: In 1995-97, Goldie Rogers was a Golden Hurricane volleyball athlete. In 1995-98, Rod Thompson was a TU basketball point guard. Goldie and Rod are married and their children are Sydney and Bryce Thompson (now on the Oklahoma State basketball roster).

“I had so many relationships at TU. It was a very, very tough decision,” said Sydney Thompson, who signed with the Sooners on Wednesday. “The whole way through, it was a family decision. Everybody was happy about it.”