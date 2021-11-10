Signing day: Broken Arrow soccer's Brianna Castleberry battles back from torn ACL, signs with UMKC

BROKEN ARROW — Wearing a brace on her right leg, Brianna Castleberry believes she will be ready to go by the time her senior soccer season starts in March.

The Broken Arrow forward signed with the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) on Wednesday at BA’s Varsity Club.

“I tore my ACL and my meniscus a month or two ago playing club soccer,” said Castleberry, who scored 28 goals and 10 assists last season, helping the Tigers reach the Class 6A state quarterfinals. “I’m hoping to be back before the high school season. I’m still really pushing to win state.”

Regarding UMKC, Castleberry appreciated the way the coaching staff stayed connected with her over the past year.

“Just like the support and encouragement they’ve given me throughout this whole journey of a recruiting process,” said Castleberry, who was named to the Tulsa World’s All-World Second Team last spring. “They’ve just always been there and always reached out and asked how I was doing with soccer and stuff like that.”