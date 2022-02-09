 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso's Rylee Martin finds `great atmosphere' at OBU
OWASSO – Almost a year ago, Owasso setter Rylee Martin committed to play volleyball at Oklahoma Baptist. She signed with the Bison in November and was honored with her classmates at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

"It was really heartwarming because you get to grow up with these kids," Martin said. "Everyone's hard work has paid off and it makes you feel so good."

Martin, an All-State player after leading the Rams to the state tournament last year, plans to major in nursing at OBU.

"I chose OBU because it's a great atmosphere," she said. "The coaches were amazing and I love the majors they have there and their religious affiliation.

"Everything they have just fit perfectly. The first time I stepped on campus, I was like, this is my school."

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

