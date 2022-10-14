Lincoln Christian advances to face No. 1 Community Christian in Class 4A volleyball final

SAPULPA — Class 4A No. 3 Lincoln Christian will try for its fourth volleyball state championship in five seasons Saturday after defeating No. 2 Regent Prep in three sets Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (26-13) will play against No. 1 Community Christian School (34-4), which defeated No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School 3-1 earlier on Friday. The 4A state championship is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sapulpa High School.

“What’s so great about being in this position again is it always feels fresh,” Lincoln coach Deidra Rader said. “I don’t want my girls to ever take it for granted because of the foundation that the girls that came before them have set.”

Lincoln will not be the only team with the winds of championship history behind its back Saturday; the Royals won back-to-back 3A titles in 2020 and 2021 before jumping to 4A this season.

“I know that they (Community Christian) are two-time state champs … they have amazing talent,” Rader said. “I would say they’ve kind of been the team that 4A teams are chasing.

“I’ve seen what Community can do, and their talent is impressive, but our talent and cohesion … It would be very sweet to win tomorrow.”

Senior outside hitter Audrey Foster suffered a yet-to-be diagnosed injury to her lower right leg against Regent and is not expected to play Saturday. The Bulldogs outscored Regent 25-22, 25-12 and 25-18. The Rams (30-13) defeated Lincoln 3-0 earlier this season.

“I feel like we’ve prepared a really tough schedule. I was even worried doing such a tough schedule, with as many losses as we have right now … I was a little bit worried that we almost had too much adversity,” Rader said. “For them to know we’ve preparing for a reason, we have to see hard teams to be able to come out on top in the end … I’m thankful for the adversity that we’ve had.”

CLASS 4A SCHEDULE

Thursday at Sand Springs

Community Christian d. No. 8 Cascia Hall 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 27-25); Oklahoma Christian School d. No. 4 Verdigris 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11); Lincoln Christian d. No. 6 Victory Christian 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20); Regent Prep d. No. 7 Inola 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-19)

Friday at Sapulpa

Comm. Christian d. OCS 3-0; Lincoln Christian d. Regent 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-18).

Saturday at Sapulpa

Final, Comm. Christian vs. Lincoln Christian, 1:30 p.m.