Lauren Harms, Grace Marshall help lead No. 2 Broken Arrow's volleyball sweep over Sand Springs

BROKEN ARROW -- Broken Arrow’s second-ranked volleyball team handled No. 14 Sand Springs in three sets Tuesday night.

The hosting Tigers (13-2) struggled early in the first set. Five of their first six serves missed. The Sandites (6-4) equalized the score at 9-9 with more unearned points than earned.

Broken Arrow quickly rallied to pull ahead by four, five, then six. At 18-12, Sand Springs used a timeout.

“We had some words about how we were going to be better at serving the ball,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “Once we started knocking those down, that put a little more pressure on their defense to make good passes.”

The Tigers went ahead to earn the first set 25-14. Neither the second nor third sets were as close.

Broken Arrow charged ahead 15-5 to start the second set. Only a Sandites timeout delayed the Tigers’ swift 25-7 win.

The Tigers closed out the Twin 25-8 in the third set.

“One thing that these girls have been good at all year is we’ve been really good at adjusting to what other teams have been able to do,” Bullen said. “We try to stay out of long rallies as much as we can, because those don’t always end real well. Our girls know that they’ve got the talent to kind of hang with just about anybody.”

Outside hitters Grace Marshall and Lauren Harms impressed Bullen. Middles Regan Sharp and Ainsley Hopkins were “spot on,” Bullen said, and setter Hailee Alexander was Broken Arrow’s “x-factor.”

“She (Alexander) has been spot-on for us this year. Puts it on the money,” Bullen said. “She’s so smart with that volleyball and she knows how to deliver it and spread it around.”

The win was Broken Arrow’s first since jumping one spot to No. 2 on the weekly coaches’ poll Monday. The Tigers defeated No. 4 Edmond Memorial, 7 Owasso and No. 8 Jenks last week.

“We have gotten off to a really good start,” Bullen said. “Nobody wins the state championship at the end of August. We don’t want to peak in August, so we’re going to keep pushing hard.”

Broken Arrow plays in the Bishop Kelley Tournament next Friday and Saturday. The Comets hold the No. 1 spot ahead of the Tigers.

Sand Springs hosts 4A No. 1 Regent Prep at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.​