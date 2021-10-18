Jenks upsets defending champion Bishop Kelley in 6A volleyball semis

After Kelley went ahead 17-14 in the first set, Jenks reeled off nine straight points with Audrey Wright serving, to take control en route to winning 25-19. The Comets responded by outlasting Jenks 26-24 to take the second set, and then broke open a close third set that was tied 9-9, going on to win 25-19.

But Jenks claimed the fourth set 25-22 and immediately jumped out to a lead in the tie-breaker, going up 7-3 and 11-5 before rolling to a 15-7 victory.

“It just took a competitive response, we all had to change our mindsets,” said Perdue, a senior, of the Trojans’ mentality after the third set. “You could tell we were down, we were nervous, and we had to just knock that all away, because that could have been the last time we ever played together. We all had to play like that was our last point, like we’re never playing again. We just had to do it.”

As for the Comets’ dramatic battle with Owasso in the quarterfinals, perhaps it was foreshadowing of the difficulties to come.

In that one, Kelley fell behind 2-1 in sets before rallying to win the fourth 25-16 and then enduring an epic battle in the up-to-15 fifth set, with multiple back and fourth momentum swings before finally prevailing 23-21.