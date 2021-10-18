Jenks upsets defending champion Bishop Kelley in 6A volleyball semis

CATOOSA — In the end, it was about determination and resilience, as No. 4-ranked Jenks outlasted No. 1 Bishop Kelley in a significant upset in a dramatic, five-set Class 6A state volleyball semifinal Monday night at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
Jenks (30-8), led by strong performances from Mikiah Perdue, Noelle Prideaux, Maren Johnson and libero Megan Salyer, survived a tough matchup earlier in the day, defeating No. 5 Edmond Deer Creek 3-1 in the quarterfinals after dropping the first set. In the semifinal, they won the first set but lost the next two, and it looked like the defending champion Comets were set to roll into the state final.
But the Trojans were determined that their season was not going to end yet, taking the final two sets to advance to the state final in Verdigris Tuesday night.
“They’re a young crew, predominantly sophomores and freshmen with some juniors and seniors, so we battled a little of that new-to-the-championship feel, and it was quite the emotional roller-coaster for a while,” Jenks coach Tanna Smith said. “Between our seniors (Perdue and Salyer) leading us, bringing that energy, they were just not going to let it happen on their watch, not their last season, but it took a full team effort. The girls just executed what we’ve been practicing, I’m so super proud of them. It’s incredible. We haven’t been in the finals since 2015 so it’s great to be back.”
It was a nice case of payback for Jenks, which had lost twice to Kelley earlier in the season and 3-0 in the semis last year, when the Comets went on to win the title. Now the Trojans have a chance to claim their first state title since 2014, and fifth overall.
“I’m feeling so excited, it’s just so nice to have all the hard work pay off, we are just so excited to go into the finals, and we’ve lost to Kelley twice this season, so it felt so good to finally get some revenge,” Salyer said. “We were not going to let them knock us out for a second time. We knew before that match that we were not losing.”
Jenks will face the winner of Monday's late semifinal contest between Edmond Santa Fe and Norman North, which didn’t start until just before 10 p.m. due to the length of the earlier matches.
It was a disappointing ending for Bishop Kelley (28-6), last year’s 6A champion, which had won eight straight matches, including a nail-biting five-set triumph over No. 8 Owasso in the quarterfinals earlier in the day. The Comets were led by strong performances from Kate Schneeberg, Megan Roy and Curry Kendall, but it just wasn’t quite enough.
“It’s a game and they’re kids,” Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “(Jenks) wanted it and we didn’t play our best, but Jenks played really well and they did more good things than we did. That’s how it works out in volleyball. This is the most parity I’ve ever seen in 6A volleyball. We just didn’t do quite enough today. I’m just sad for our seniors, our senior class has been so awesome.”
After Kelley went ahead 17-14 in the first set, Jenks reeled off nine straight points with Audrey Wright serving, to take control en route to winning 25-19. The Comets responded by outlasting Jenks 26-24 to take the second set, and then broke open a close third set that was tied 9-9, going on to win 25-19.
But Jenks claimed the fourth set 25-22 and immediately jumped out to a lead in the tie-breaker, going up 7-3 and 11-5 before rolling to a 15-7 victory.
“It just took a competitive response, we all had to change our mindsets,” said Perdue, a senior, of the Trojans’ mentality after the third set. “You could tell we were down, we were nervous, and we had to just knock that all away, because that could have been the last time we ever played together. We all had to play like that was our last point, like we’re never playing again. We just had to do it.”
As for the Comets’ dramatic battle with Owasso in the quarterfinals, perhaps it was foreshadowing of the difficulties to come.
In that one, Kelley fell behind 2-1 in sets before rallying to win the fourth 25-16 and then enduring an epic battle in the up-to-15 fifth set, with multiple back and fourth momentum swings before finally prevailing 23-21.
“We struggled against Owasso today, too,” Berna admitted. “I think that you always hope that your team is playing their very best at the most important time and I don’t think we played our best and maybe it’s because of our opponents. I just don’t think we executed things. Our serving for us is very strong and we missed a lot of serves tonight. We didn’t ball control as well as we normally do. Owasso played so well, that was a great match.”
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals: 1. Bishop Kelley d. 8. Owasso 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 25-16, 23-21; 4. Jenks d. 5. Edmond Deer Creek 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16; 3. Norman North d. 6. Broken Arrow 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22; 2. Edmond Santa Fe d. 7. Edmond Memorial 26-28, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9
Semifinals: 4. Jenks d. 1. Bishop Kelley 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7; 2. Edmond Santa Fe vs. 3. Norman North (late)