Jenks, state champions Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall receive multiple All-State volleyball selections

Two Jenks volleyball seniors will represent the 2022 Class 6A state runners-up in the Oklahoma Coaches’ Association All-State volleyball game.

Brynn Roberts and Ellie Smith were two of 10 players selected to the Large East All-State roster, which will play the Large West team July 25, 2023, at a to-be-announced venue.

Bixby’s Olivia Vance and Sapulpa's Stailee Heard were also selected to the Large East team.

Class 4A champion Lincoln Christian’s Jessica Kaste and Bella Rollandini headlined the Small East roster. Verdigris seniors Morgan Borgstadt and Logan Hamilton will represent the 4A quarterfinalists.

Molly Summers and Kate Hook will represent 3A champion Holland Hall for the Small East roster, and Rejoice Christian seniors Alexa Henson and McKenna Lohse will represent the 3A runners-up.

Regent Prep’s Ella Drake and Cascia Hall’s Landrey Hill rounded out the Small East roster.

ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS

Large East

Brynn Roberts and Ellie Smith, Jenks; Jessica Shildt, Bishop Kelley; Olivia Vance, Bixby; Hailee Alexander, Broken Arrow;Hannah Dorsey, Claremore; Katy Payne, Coweta; Christie Hilton, Glenpool; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Sidney Smith, Union

Large West

Maria Roquemore and Jane Ertl, Mount St. Mary; Lexi Hensley and Madelyn Onon, Edmond Memorial; Riley Roberts and Katie Kolar, Norman North; Emily Boyer, Carl Albert; Grace Smallwood, Bishop McGuinness; Brynlee Birney, Edmond Deer Creek

Small East

Kate Hook and Molly Summers, Holland Hall; Jessica Kaste and Ball Rollandini, Lincoln Christian; Alexa Henson and McKenna Lohse, Rejoice Christian; Morgan Borgstadt and Logan Hamilton, Verdigris; Ella Drake, Regent Prep; Landrey Hill, Cascia Hall

Small West

Mercedes Crandall, Cache; Jaedyn Brown-Adams, Chickasha; Ashlyn Williams, Community Christian; Jordyn Reid, Bethany; Natalie French, Christian Heritage; Ella Carter, Oklahoma Christian School; Chloe Nelson, Corn Bible Academy; Autumn Smith, Southwest Covenant; Laiken Hackett, Chisholm; Gracie Maschmeier, Crossings Christian​