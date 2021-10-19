Jenks rallies again, wins 6A volleyball championship over Norman North

Middle blocker Mikiah Perdue tallied the first two points for the Trojans on kills in the finale, and Jenks quickly jumped in front 5-1.

Sophomore outside hitter Maren Johnson added two big kills sandwiched around an ace by sophomore Audrey Wright as Jenks took a 9-3 advantage. Points from sophomore middle blocker Kynli Kirkendoll and junior outside hitter Noelle Prideaux put the Trojans just two points away from victory.

On the team’s second match point, when a tap down the line from the Timberwolves went wide, the Trojans had completed their comeback.

“Unreal. I am not sure that I believe it yet,” Perdue said of winning the title. “All of this just feels unreal, like something from a dream. I woke up this morning, I just knew that we were gong to be state champions. But even then, it doesn’t feel real. I am elated. Absolutely elated.”

Perdue and libero Megan Salyer were the only two seniors for Jenks, which was eliminated a year ago in the state semifinals by Bishop Kelley.

“It feels unreal,” Salyer said. “I literally can’t even put it into words. I don’t think it has entirely hit me yet. It’s just so nice for all the hard work to pay off. It’s something I dreamed about since I started playing volleyball,” Salyer said.