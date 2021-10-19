Jenks rallies again, wins 6A volleyball championship over Norman North

VERDIGRIS — One final comeback produced gold for the Jenks volleyball team.
For the second night in a row, the fourth-seeded Trojans rallied from a 2-1 set deficit, this time defeating third-seeded Norman North 25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-7 to claim the Class 6A state volleyball crown Tuesday night at the Verdigris Activities Center.
The title is the fifth championship for the Trojans (30-8), the first since they claimed the 2014 state title.
In the semifinals on Monday, Jenks had to rally to upset top-seeded and defending state champion Bishop Kelley, taking the final two sets 25-22 and 15-7.
“My girls love five sets,” Jenks coach Tanna Smith said with a chuckle Tuesday night.
“In the back half of our season, their ability to handle pressure and stress has just continued to get better. They have learned how to rally and how to shake things off. Our mental game in the fifth set … they believed that they could win. They did not play not to lose.”
With the match tied at two sets apiece, a change in strategy paid off for the final set, Smith said.
“We changed our rotation just to get better matchups against Norman North,” Smith said of the deciding set, during which Jenks never trailed.
Middle blocker Mikiah Perdue tallied the first two points for the Trojans on kills in the finale, and Jenks quickly jumped in front 5-1.
Sophomore outside hitter Maren Johnson added two big kills sandwiched around an ace by sophomore Audrey Wright as Jenks took a 9-3 advantage. Points from sophomore middle blocker Kynli Kirkendoll and junior outside hitter Noelle Prideaux put the Trojans just two points away from victory.
On the team’s second match point, when a tap down the line from the Timberwolves went wide, the Trojans had completed their comeback.
“Unreal. I am not sure that I believe it yet,” Perdue said of winning the title. “All of this just feels unreal, like something from a dream. I woke up this morning, I just knew that we were gong to be state champions. But even then, it doesn’t feel real. I am elated. Absolutely elated.”
Perdue and libero Megan Salyer were the only two seniors for Jenks, which was eliminated a year ago in the state semifinals by Bishop Kelley.
“It feels unreal,” Salyer said. “I literally can’t even put it into words. I don’t think it has entirely hit me yet. It’s just so nice for all the hard work to pay off. It’s something I dreamed about since I started playing volleyball,” Salyer said.
“So many people looked up to us,” she added about being one of the team’s seniors. “We knew from the beginning that we were going to be a very young team. That didn’t let us stop anywhere. Anything we did. We led with our words. They just looked up to us to get the job down.“
The Timberwolves (30-6), meanwhile, featured seven seniors on their roster, and that experience helped the squad rally to win the second and third sets after Jenks had claimed the opener.
The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for Norman North, which was seeking its first state championship. Prior to Tuesday night, The Timberwolves’ last loss was Sept. 24 to Jenks at the Jenks Invitational.
In the Class 5A final played earlier Tuesday, top-seeded Mount St. Mary captured its third state title by defeating third-seeded Carl Albert 25-11, 21-25 25-13, 25-22.
Class 5A
Mount St. Mary 3, Carl Albert 1: The Rockets (39-6) grabbed early leads in every set and used the net play of senior outside hitter Hadley Moses and sophomore outside hitter Allie Fees in overcoming the challenge of the Titans (24-11), who were seeking their first state crown.
After finishing runner-up to Victory Christian in the state final a year ago, Mount St. Mary added another championship to its Class 5A title in 2012 and a Class 4A crown in 2013.
The Rockets scored five unanswered points to open the match and were never caught on the way to winning the set easily. Mount St. Mary held a 7-2 lead early in the second set, but the Titans — fueled by the hitting of junior outside hitter Madison Stuart and the blocking of junior Emily Boyer —battled back to knot the set at 19-19. They closed out the set with a 6-2 run.
Mount St. Mary, which finished its season with six straight victories, then bolted to a 9-3 cushion in the third set and a 9-4 advantage in the deciding set, winning both to secure the title.
Carl Albert made it to the finals this season after being ousted in the semifinals by eventual champion Victory Christian a year ago.
Results
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals: No. 1. Bishop Kelley d. No. 8. Owasso 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 25-16, 23-21; No. 4. Jenks d. No. 5. Edmond Deer Creek 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16; No. 3. Norman North d. No. 6. Broken Arrow 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22; No. 2. Edmond Santa Fe d. No. 7. Edmond Memorial 26-28, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9.
Semifinals: No. 4. Jenks d. No. 1. Bishop Kelley 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7; No. 3. Norman North d. No. 2. Edmond Santa Fe 25-15, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Finals: No. 4 Jenks d. No. 3 North North 25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-7.
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals: No. 4 Piedmont def. No. 5 Claremore 25-18, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18; No. 1 Mount St. Mary def. No. 8 Duncan 25-13, 25-13, 25-16; No. 3 Carl Albert def. No. 6 Sapulpa 26-24, 25-21, 25-20; No. 7 Southeast def. No. 2 MacArthur 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 17-25, 15-6.