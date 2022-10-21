Jenks outlasts Bishop Kelley in 6A volleyball semifinals

NOBLE — When the Jenks Trojans are challenged on the volleyball court, coach Tanna Smith looks for them to show “competitive response,” a phrase coined by assistant coach Steph Kane.

When pushed Friday by No. 3-ranked Bishop Kelley, Jenks always seemed to respond positively, which allowed the second-ranked Trojans to hold on for a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18) win in a Class 6A semifinal match inside The Den.

Jenks (32-4) advances to play No. 1 Edmond Memorial (29-5) in the title match, set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Trojans will be seeking their second straight state title and the program’s sixth overall.

“One of our game plans is we prep all season,” Smith said. “’Competitive response’ is the best phrase you can come up with. Our team has continued to work toward that. In every scenario, we want a competitive response and an intent to win. Sometimes it looks better than others, but today, we had a much better intent to win behind every ball and a better competitive response.”

It was the third time this season Jenks beat the Comets (27-7), who ultimately couldn’t match the offensive firepower the Trojans displayed Friday.

Jenks’ junior outside hitter, Maren Johnson, finished with a match-high 16 kills while senior Noelle Prideaux had 10 and junior Kynli Kirkendoll had seven. The Trojans served 14 aces compared to three for Kelley, with senior Alisha Blonsky (five) and sophomore Kyndal Carolina (four) leading the way.

“Even when BK got on top of us a couple of points, you could tell in their body language, their demeanor, in how they were carrying themselves, that they were not defeated – they were determined and confident,” Smith said of the Trojans.

A 9-2 run by the Comets in the first set gave them a 12-8 lead, but Jenks scored the next seven points, with a kill by Johnson putting the Trojans up 15-12. Kelley surged back ahead 16-15 thanks to a pair of kills by junior Curry Kendall, but again the Trojans answered, putting together an 8-1 run. A block by Kirkendoll ended the set.

Jenks jumped to an 11-4 lead in the second set and the Comets came no closer than two points the rest of the way. Five straight points by Kelley early in the third set gave the Comets an early edge and trailing 16-15, they used a 5-1 spurt to take control and extend the match.

But Jenks opened the fourth set with a 6-2 run and scored four straight points midway through the set (including two kills by Johnson and another by Ellie Smith) to keep the pressure on the Comets.

Kendall had 10 kills and two aces for Kelley while Megan Roy added seven and Brooke Goen and Kate Schneeberg had five each.

“It’s hard to beat a great team – and (Kelley) is a great team – multiple times,” Smith said. “We just overcame today and maximized on some of their errors.”

Edmond Memorial downed Norman North 3-1 in the other semifinal. The Bulldogs beat Jenks 3-0 in the only regular-season meeting between the teams on Sept. 29 in Edmond.

“We played them the first time and we were injured,” Smith said. “They’re an awesome team, too. They play sound defensively and have a great offense. They’ve got kids who can hit all over the place. Now we’ll work on a game plan for (Saturday).”