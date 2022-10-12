Jenks defeats Booker T. Washington for 6A volleyball regional title

JENKS — Top-ranked and defending state champion Jenks swept No. 16 Booker T. Washington 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 in a Class 6A volleyball regional final Tuesday night at Frank Herald Field House.

Jenks also swept Ponca City in the semifinals earlier Tuesday (25-11, 25-13, 25-11). The Hornets eliminated Sand Springs in the other semifinal in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18).

The Trojans (30-14) will look for consecutive state championships next week in Noble. The quarterfinals will be on Oct. 20.

"Being the defending state champion means you always have a target on your back," said Jenks coach Tanna Smith. "It's a lot more pressure, and that's something we've talked about."

The Trojans had several standout efforts against the Hornets. Brynn Roberts was solid in two categories, finishing with 26 assists and four aces.

Maren Johnson led in kills with 13. Caroline Wood and Audrey Wright finished with 14 and 10 digs, respectively.

"I thought we played a clean and consistent game," Smith said. "Our serving game was aggressive and our serve receive was also really good. Offensively we were smart in placing balls in open zones. I am really proud because that is something we've worked on."

After winning the first two sets with relative ease, it appeared Jenks was on its way to doing the same in the third as it built a 14-3 lead.

Booker T. Washington (12-16), however, countered with a 10-2 run. Arriana Brown fueled that spurt with several key kills and blocks.

Brown was also helped out on the offensive side of that spurt from some Kendall Johnson kills. Lexi Leyva aided Brown defensively with some blocks too.

The Trojans were eventually able to withstand the Hornet surge and put the game on ice thanks to solid overall team play down the stretch.

"Booker T. is a great team and very competitive," Smith said. "We knew we had to play our best game regardless of us being the one seed."