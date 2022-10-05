Jenks continues strong run, downs Sand Springs in volleyball action

SAND SPRINGS — Under assistant coach Steph Kane, Jenks’ top-ranked volleyball team shut out Sand Springs on Tuesday night.

Head coach Tanna Smith has missed the past two games for family reasons. Kane also coached the Trojans to a Monday night win over 4A No. 4 Lincoln Christian.

The Trojans have played eight games since last Thursday. Due to the their busy game schedule, they had not practiced since last Wednesday.

“I think we’re ready to kind of take all the data that we’ve taken and apply it to practice,” Kane said. “But it gets a little redundant when you’re just playing game-after-game-after-game, and you can’t go back to the drawing board and fix things.”

Jenks (27-4) opened the first set on a 14-4 run and, after a Sand Springs timeout, carried its lead to a 25-10 win. The Trojans won the second set 25-15.

The Sandites showed fight, going ahead 11-10 to start the third set, but after a Trojans 8-0 run, Sand Springs never regained the lead. Jenks claimed victory, 25-18.

Junior Kynli Kirkendoll led the Trojans with eight kills. The win was Jenks’ 15th in its last 16 contests.

“I think overall, we’ve been managing it very well, trying to maintain our energy and understanding the importance of that leading into state,” Kane said.

Jenks closes the regular season on the road at No. 4 Broken Arrow at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The regional tournament begins Oct. 11. The Trojans will host Booker T. Washington, Sand Springs and Ponca City.

“I think we’re ready,” Kane said. “We’ve seen so many good teams over the last course of a week-and-a-half … I know they (players) are excited, and they play really well under pressure.”

Smith is expected to return to coach Thursday’s game at Broken Arrow.