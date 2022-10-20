Jenks, Bishop Kelley to battle for 6A volleyball finals berth

NOBLE — A pair of high school volleyball rivals with 24 state titles between them will meet once again in a familiar place on Friday.

For the third consecutive year, Bishop Kelley and Jenks will battle for a berth in the state title match after each earned quarterfinal victories Thursday in the Class 6A state tournament being held at The Den at Noble High School.

Bishop Kelley, whose 19 state crowns is tops in Oklahoma prep volleyball history, and Jenks, the defending state champion and winner of five state titles, advanced to a 12:30 p.m. semifinal showdown Friday after each received stiff challenges on Thursday in the best-of-five set competition.

Led by junior outside hitter Maren Johnson, second-ranked Jenks (31-4) started quickly against No. 7 Broken Arrow (24-11) and then had to hold off the Tigers for a 2-1 victory (25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23).

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Comets (27-6) fought off a set point by No. 6 Edmond North (22-14) to claim the opening set on the way to a 3-1 victory against the Huskies (28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21).

If the last two years are any indicator, the state championship match result bodes well for the winner of the Bishop Kelley-Jenks semifinal.

Two years ago, the Comets defeated the Trojans to claim the 2020 crown, while last year, Jenks returned the favor by rallying from a two-sets-to-one deficit enroute to knocking off Bishop Kelley before the Trojans nabbed the title a night later.

“Someone who likes patterns might think it’s our turn,” Bishop Kelley head coach Sarah Dicks said with a chuckle about the teams’ results at state the last two years.

“They are playing well,” Dicks said about the Trojans after the Comets had wrapped up their win against Edmond North.

“They are a great team. We are a great team. If they should win today, it will be a really epic match. Hopefully, everything we have been working on in practice, we can execute. We’re going to do our best.”

Both teams are peaking at this stage of the season.

Bishop Kelley, which started the season with a 12-match winning streak, has won 14 of its last 16 matches. Meanwhile, Jenks will take an 11-match winning streak into the semifinal with the Comets and has captured 19 of its last 20.

“It’s going to be a heavy match,” Jenks head coach Tanna Smith said of her team’s meeting with the Comets. “Lot of mental game. Lot of emotion. These girls play with each other. They know each other.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy one,” she added. “We just got to be calm, ready to make the adjustments from the things we learned from today and apply them to tomorrow. We look forward to a good match. It’s always a good one.”

Jenks has won the teams' two previous matchups this season by 3-1 and 3-2 scores.

Against Broken Arrow, the Trojans received a lift early from Johnson who had seven putaway kills while assisting on a block as Jenks rolled to a 25-15 first-set win.

Junior middle blocker Kynli Kirkendoll tallied the final three points at the net as the Trojans closed out the second set 25-23 on their second set point.

But the Tigers rallied in the third set bolting to a 10-4 advantage with key service rotations from juniors Maddie Terilli and Reagan Holt. The Trojans, with the serving of junior Audrey Wright and net play of senior Noelle Prideaux rallied to tie at 13.

The Tigers, who handed Jenks one of its four losses this season, broke a deadlock at 22 to notch the final three points for the set with two of those points coming from junior outside hitter Lauren Harms.

Johnson then came up big once again for Jenks down the stretch. After Jenks took the lead a final time at 20-19, Johnson tallied the final three points of the match for the Trojans on kills.

“I just felt like we needed to get some energy and some points so that we could finish out the game,” Johnson said. “I felt a fire in me and I just needed to do it.”

Broken Arrow head coach Ian Bullen bemoaned a couple of Trojans service runs during the final set that hurt his team.

“Serving runs, we got stuck in a couple of rotations,” he said of his team that was making its third trip to state in the last four years, including a state runner-up finish as the tourney’s top seed in 2019.

“I’d sure love to have those back right now,” he added. “You work all year on serve receive making good swings off the serve. Most of the time we take care of business there. Today we got stuck in a couple of them and we couldn’t get out of them quick enough and that was the difference.”

Bishop Kelley and Edmond North went back and forth in a tightly contested first set and the Huskies actually had a set point at 24-23. But a kill and a block from junior middle blocker Lucy Gentry and another putaway from junior outside hitter Curry Kendall allowed the Comets to escape 28-26 on their third set point.

After the Huskies triumphed in the second set, the Comets rolled to a 13-7 edge on the way to a comfortable third-set win. In the final set, Kelley snapped an 18-18 tie to claim seven of the last 10 points with Kendall’s placement down the line coming on Kelley’s first match point.

Norman North 3, Bixby 0: Bixby (21-13), ranked fifth, battled the defending state runner-up and fourth-ranked Timberwolves (22-10) but fell short despite a fine hitting performance from outside hitter Olivia Vance, one of nine seniors on the Spartans’ roster.

Edmond Memorial 3, Deer Creek 0: The top-ranked Bulldogs (28-5) put away the pesky Antlers (21-11) to earn a 9:30 a.m. Friday semifinal matchup with Norman North.

Class 5A quarterfinals

• Sixth-seeded Carl Albert upset No. 3 Piedmont 3-1, to advance to the Class 5A semifinals.

• Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated No. 7 Sapulpa in three straight sets. McGuinness will meet Carl Albert in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday.

• Top-seeded Mount St. Mary rolled past No. 8 Coweta, 3-0. The Rockets are two wins away from a state title and a program record of 41 single-season victories. They will face No. 5 Lawton Mac, which defeated Glenpool, at 2 p.m. Friday.

Class 6A state volleyball tournament

Thursday Quarterfinals

The Den

at Noble High School

Edmond Memorial d. No. 8 Deer Creek 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-13)

Norman North d. No. 5 Bixby 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23)

Bishop Kelley d. No. 6 Edmond North 3-1 (28-26, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21)

Jenks d. No. 7 Broken Arrow 3-1 (25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23)

Friday Semifinals

9:30 a.m. — No. 1 Edmond Memorial (28-5) vs. No. 4 Norman North (22-10)

12:30 p.m. — No. 3 Bishop Kelley (27-6) vs. No. 2 Jenks (31-4)

Saturday Final

11 a.m.

Class 5A State volleyball tournament

Thursday

At Newcastle

No. 6 Carl Albert def. No. 3 Piedmont 3-1; No. 2 McGuinness def. No. Sapulpa 3-0; No. 1 Mt. St. Mary def. No. 8 Coweta 3-0; No. 5 Lawton MacArthur def. No. 4 Glenpool 3-1.

Friday

At Noble

Mt. St. Mary (39-1) vs. Lawton Mac (30-3), 2 p.m.; Carl Albert (19-17) vs. McGuinness (31-3), 5 p.m.

Saturday

At Noble

Final, 2:30 p.m.

The Oklahoman contributed to this story.