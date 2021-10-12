Ineligible player sidelines Catoosa from Class 4A state volleyball tournament

Catoosa is out of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament due to the participation of an ineligible player in the regionals.

Catoosa's administrative team made the announcement Tuesday that "Catoosa High School inadvertently violated an Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Policy pertaining to the participation of an ineligible player. The OSSAA has deemed our girls volleyball team ineligible to participate in the upcoming 4A State Volleyball Tournament.

"We sincerely apologize to the Catoosa Community and more importantly our volleyball team. We applaud you and our coaches on a hard fought season."

Catoosa had a 28-15 record with wins over McLain and Bethany in the regional.

Sixth-ranked Bethany replaces Catoosa in the state tournament. OSSAA reseeded the teams and reworked the bracket.

Friday's 4A new quarterfinals schedule has top-ranked Victory Christian vs. No. 8 North Rock Creek at 10 a.m., No. 5 Holland Hall against No. 4 Lincoln Christian at noon, No. 3 Verdigris vs. No. 6 Heritage Hall at 2 p.m. and Bethany vs. No. 2 Regent Prep at 4 p.m. Semifinals and finals are Saturday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.