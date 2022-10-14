Holland Hall to face Rejoice Christian in 3A volleyball final on Saturday

SAPULPA — Class 3A No. 1 Holland Hall is one step closer to winning its first volleyball title after defeating No. 5 Summit Christian 3-0 in a semifinal match Friday morning at Sapulpa High School.

A six-point run put the Eagles ahead early in the match. The lead stood up until a Dutch timeout at 12-8; Holland Hall (23-15) then went on a long scoring run, eventually taking the lead at 14-13. Its lead grew to 19-13, and the Dutch won the first set 25-15 after closing on a 17-3 run.

“Our coach (Shelby Swanson) has been saying all week we need to go out there and just, like, walk in the gym and show everyone who the state champions are,” Holland Hall senior setter Kate Hook said. “It was our goal to come out and take the first five points of every set and just make a statement.”

After Summit acquired an early 3-2 lead the second set, Holland Hall reignited the momentum it held in the first set. The Dutch went ahead 7-3 as Summit used a timeout. Holland Hall’s lead grew to 20-5 out of the timeout, and it maintained that pace to capture the second set 25-10.

Summit kept the third set closer than it did the first two, as the Eagles tied things at 13-13. Holland Hall slipped ahead by a few points, but the Eagles stayed close behind until 6-0 Dutch run clinched the set and eliminated the Eagles.

“I know the girls want it really bad. This is what they’ve been talking about, not just this season, but we have a lot of seniors, so it’s been the last four years of our core group,” Swanson said.

The Dutch lost in the 4A quarterfinals back-to-back seasons before dropping down to 3A this year.

“We came into the season thinking of how much it kind of sucked to lose in the first round and how bad we wanted it,” Hook said. “So, just a huge relief that we’ve worked so hard and it’s finally paying off.”

“They (seniors) have grown so much. We’ve had this core group of seniors. Most of them have been starting on varsity since their freshman year,” Swanson said. “This year in particular, they know this is it for them, and they are definitely determined to go and take it.”

Holland Hall will play Rejoice Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday for the 3A championship at Sapulpa High School.

Rejoice Christian 3, Crossings Christian 1: No. 2 Rejoice Christian defeated No. 3 Crossings Christian 3-1 to advance to its first state championship in school history.

After the Knights tied the game at 9 in the first set, a 10-1 Rejoice run put the Eagles ahead permanently. The Eagles took the set 25-12.

The second set spelled trouble for the Eagles (24-13). Crossings surged to a 7-3 lead as Rejoice burned a timeout. The Knights maintained their advantage until, after Crossings took a 17-12 lead, Rejoice used its last timeout of the set.

Out of the break, the Eagles narrowed their deficit to 21-20, but Crossings escaped the set 25-21.

Tied at a set apiece, Eagles junior outside hitter Izzy Wilson responded to the challenge. The Eagles and Knights traded scores through the third set until, leading 19-16, Wilson went on a personal five-point run as the Eagles won 25-17.

“She (Wilson) was just pounding the ball and just giving us that encouragement we needed to finish the set out,” Rejoice coach Sarah Willis said. “We do sometimes go up and down. That’s something that we’ve been working on all season is trying to start strong and finish strong.”

The Willis-coached Eagles had the start they were looking for in the fourth set as they opened on a 9-1 run. Rejoice won the deciding set 25-15.

Wilson, whose performance Willis praised as “a notch above,” finished the game with 18 kills.

“This could have been our last game. I just left everything out on the floor for my seniors,” Wilson said.

“I think the energy of the crowd and being here … just propelled her (Wilson),” Willis said. “I’m super proud.”

Saturday’s 3A state championship game will feature the fourth meeting between Rejoice and Holland Hall this season. The Dutch won all three — 3-2 on Aug. 12, 3-0 on Sept. 16 and 3-1 on Sept. 26.

“This is the first time ever that Rejoice has made it to the championship. The girls have worked so hard this year, and they are so deserving,” Wilson said.

CLASS 3A SCHEDULE

At Sapulpa

Thursday

Summit Christian d. Metro Christian 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-22); Holland Hall d. Amber-Pocasset 3-0 (25-3, 25-12, 25-6); Rejoice Christian d. Corn Bible Academy 3-0 (25-4, 25-12, 25-18); Crossings Christian d. Okay 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-13)

Friday

Holland Hall d. Summit Christian 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-10); Rejoice Christian d. Crossings Christian 3-1 (25-12, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15).

Saturday

Final, Holland Hall vs. Rejoice Christian, 11 a.m.