High school column: Reunion celebrates BTW's historic '76 volleyball team

"When we warmed up, and take the ball and toss it up, Shardell would hit and purposely just smashed it," Bond said. "When she would go up (during the match) they (opponents) would just would run and hide -- that was really fun to watch."

Smoote was another member of the "Senior Six" that started playing together as sophomores in 1973-74.

"In many ways we were like a science project," Smoote said. "It was also the year of many 'firsts.' First year of voluntary integration, an idea that was uniquely unheard of in an ever-changing world or school system for that matter. First magnet school in the nation, first college courses in a secondary learning environment, first Japanese and Russian language taught, first girls athletics programs, and so on. Our coaches Linda Hall and Rosemary Harper did not realize at the time that they were creating a little history of their own by coaching such a determined group of young ladies.

"By the time we were juniors we worked even harder because we lost our team manager, Charity Horne in a fatal car accident. We desperately wanted to pay homage to her."

Johnson added, "Going forward the next year (as seniors) we were playing in honor of her and that's what drove us forward as we continued."